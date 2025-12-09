A Nigerian man has reacted to the arrest of some Nigerian soldiers in Burkina Faso and made an unexpected statement

He mentioned the alleged place the Air Force jet that flew over Burkina Faso was headed, and many individuals reacted to it

He also shared a screenshot in his post to back the statement he made, as people continue to talk about the matter

A Nigerian man reacted to the claims made by a group of sovereign nations called The Alliance for Sahel States (AES), a group which consists of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

In several reports made available online, it was stated that a few crew members and 9 passengers on board a Nigerian military aircraft have been detained in Burkina Faso after an emergency landing.

Man speaks out after 11 soldiers are detained in Burkina Faso. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Meeko Media, Twitter/@BrantPhilip

Source: Getty Images

Man speaks out after soldiers are detained

Reports published by Legit.ng confirmed the detention of 11 soldiers.

The incident caught the attention of Nigerians, many of whom reacted to the development, and a Nigerian man recently took to his page to share his thoughts.

Nigerian man reacts to AES claims after soldiers are detained in Burkina Faso. Left photo for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Meeko Media, Twitter/@BrantPhilip

Source: Getty Images

The individual, @BrantPhilip_, mentioned the alleged reason the Nigerian Air Force jet was flying over Burkina Faso and also spoke about the alleged destination of the aircraft.

He shared:

"The only plausible reason why the Nigerian Air Force C-130 was flying over southwest Burkina Faso is that it was headed towards Senegal, nothing too suspicious."

What he posted online caught the attention of many people, who shared their thoughts about his statement in the comments section.

Reactions as man shares his opinion

@ourt_destiny shared:

"It’s okay for them to enter AES airspace? Mali and Burkina Faso."

@the_TBoy added:

"Russia has equiped the military of Burkina Faso. One mistake from Nigeria and they will smell pepper."

@Unknownobserve4 wrote:

"If this is a routine flight why would they not have clearance to enter the airspace on the way, that's fishy."

@iamkngjabulani stressed:

"They enter a country illegally with military aircraft and you said it's nothing too suspicious."

@mukholitrevor noted:

"How about their recent canoodling with France, still no suspicion, any intel if the plane had any cargo?"

@DanielD15687147 added:

"I'm beginning to think this is a trap by France to stir an escalation between AES and ECOWAS. when the plane got missing I thought they switched off the transponder to avoid tracking but the emergency landing in a violated airspace is suspicious."

@P_Obielusi shared:

"Everything is suspicious. You don't intend to fly through an unfriendly territory carrying whatever you're carrying and then possibly turn off your transponder. This is while not seeking permission to go through. Everything reeks of suspicion."

@Torhile007 said:

"On what purpose where they heading to Senegal in the first place?"

@Meddy_02 noted:

"How can you be certain that he was heading specifically to Senegal and nowhere else? Is this a statement of fact or a possibility?"

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) reacted after its C-130 aircraft and 11 soldiers were reportedly detained in Burkina Faso.

Burkina Faso detains 11 Nigerian soldiers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Burkina Faso reportedly detained 11 Nigerian soldiers after their military aircraft landed without authorisation in Bobo Dioulasso.

The Alliance for Sahel States (AES), made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, accused Nigeria of violating Burkinabè airspace, calling the incident a breach of sovereignty.

Source: Legit.ng