A young Nigerian man has gotten a lot of people talking on social media after he shared what his neighbours did to him

He mentioned that he had travelled to Lagos and returned to his apartment in Port Harcourt, only to find something unexpected

Due to what he found, he said he is going to jail the neighbours responsible for the act, and his post has gone viral

A Nigerian man has threatened to jail his neighbour after discovering something shocking when he returned home from a short trip to Lagos.

The post he shared online has attracted a lot of attention as many people reacted, asked questions, and dropped their opinions.

Man threatens neighbour with jail

The man explained what the individual did in his post and also gave more clarification in the comment section.

According to the individual identified as @Fimbosky21, he said he had recently travelled from Lagos to Port Harcourt, and on returning to his house, he found something unexpected.

He said:

"Came back to PH to find out that people in my compound have ran an illegal light connection. As it stands, all the apartments in my compound is connected to my meter, and they’ve been using my light since I went to Lagos."

After seeing what happened, he stated that he would ensure that their jail is unstoppable, meaning they must face the law.

He continued:

"This jail will be unstoppable."

He also made additional comments, saying:

"I just bought 50k worth of units before I left, them finish am! I don nearly craze since I come back."

Many people who read his post online reacted to it.

Reactions as man exposes neighbor

@Crochetelo_ said:

"Aaah! does this mean you been paying for them all this while."

@Lil_Attorgen adviced:

"Take it as your Legacy project. Lighting up the world, one apartment at a time."

@Phinesmiles asked:

"Should I step in. Jail or explosion? One is faster and can make them buy new house electrical equipment."

@_MJR7_ said:

"Video it so you have evidence and report to PHED before police if not na stories you go hear."

@Akpeshed noted:

"Everyone in the compound conspired against you.. them nu love you at all."

@FunmiKolz added:

"Omo. People are very wicked o. And nobody thought to actually say this is wrong?"

@Chibuik57080063 stressed:

"That's not how people easily go to jail. Once you charge them, they will be bailed and you guys will proceed to trial. Better explore civil trial to get back your money."

@ToluDirect shared:

"Unless they pay every single bill accrued, their jail term will be generational."

@Tiwaorange noted:

"That is wicked of them."

@Alexand08296332 said:

"If I were in your shoes I will first take a video and pictures of the illegal connection. Either they each pay you 100k or you make a report to your disco. Either way they will still pay "

Read the post below:

