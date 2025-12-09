Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Lady Declares She Won't be Attending 'The Experience' in 2026 after Unpleasant Encounter
People

Lady Declares She Won't be Attending 'The Experience' in 2026 after Unpleasant Encounter

by  Victor Duru
1 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has announced publicly that she won't be present at the 2026 edition of 'The Experience' program
  • 'The Experience' is an annual, free, all-night gospel music concert held in Lagos and convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House On The Rock, and attracts a large gathering for worship
  • After her unpleasant experience at the 2025 edition, which was held some days ago, the lady decided to boycott the 2026 edition

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

More details shortly...

sertyui
asdfghjklsdfghjklsdfghjkdfghjdfghjkdfghjkfghjdfghjsd
Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

rtyuio
asdfghjklsdfghjklsdfghjkdfghjdfghjkdfghjkfghjdfghjsd
Source: Instagram

Watch her video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Lagos StateNigerian Youths
Hot:
Sweet words Shammi prasad Unsent project alternatives Morgan brennan Richest politicians