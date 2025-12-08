A young Nigerian lady has shared a video showing what she witnessed firsthand at a local market in the country

A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing a video of an incident she observed directly at a bustling market where food items were sold.

Her clip quickly went viral as many people reacted to what transpired at the marketplace.

Lady captures repackaging of rice and market

Identified by the handle @gracie249 on TikTok, the lady explained that she had come across a disturbing practice while going about her normal activities.

Her clip showed traders arranging sacks that originally belonged to imported brands of rice. These empty sacks lay in piles as buyers picked through them.

According to her, people purchased the discarded branded bags and carried them off to a section of the market where large quantities of locally grown grain were kept.

She documented how the local product was poured into the branded sacks, sealed up and then placed among goods intended for unsuspecting buyers who assumed they were paying for imported produce.

She expressed concern over the way the entire process operated out in the open.

From her perspective, customers who believed they were securing higher-priced imported grain might never suspect that they had been handed something entirely different.

"Rice sellers: Na foreign rice. Dey play," she captioned the post.

Reactions trail video of rice repackaging process

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@aliyyah said:

"Is this a good business??? Omo we can’t move forward in this God forsaken country. Everyone’s mindset so low."

@OLUFEYISAYO wrote:

"Why should they tag it foreign rice when it’s not? Why exactly are you defending this daylight fraud? Omoo this country nawa oo."

@Simon faith2360 said:

"So all of a suddenly all the people in the comment section no dey eat Nigeria rice again everybody dey shout basmati rice up and down hmmm."

@only1ogechi said:

"Jesus. I remember boiling rice I got from the market and it was legit smelling like asssss."

@Bigmhyra said:

"I once work for one popular rice seller this man has different warehouse where he deposits rice including bad ones. Then he calls aboki they bring out all the old rice pour it on a very big mat sieve out all the bad rice then mix vegetable oil to bring back the rice shine then rebag it. Omo I dey always feel pity for people wey dey buy hin rice it was 2017 sha."

@IFUNANYA wrote:

"This is why we can’t hold our politicians accountable because we’re just like them. The only difference is we don’t have the opportunity they have, we might even do worse than them if given the opportunity."

@Folakemi added:

"This is just you tho, some people do have integrity. And to everyone, stop looking for cheap things if you want quality! If they’re selling it 5-10k less and call it foreign rice, most of the time, it’s rebagged."

@SPM luxury Hairs added:

"Seriously rice has been giving different smell lately 1 go dey smell Okpa the other one dey smell like ukwa the last one I bought was smelling fowl."

See the post below:

Nigerian traders repackage local rice

