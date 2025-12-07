A Catholic priest has expressed confidence that Harrison Gwamnishu would definitely be released, but shared what the activist must do when he regains freedom

Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma, popularly known on Facebook as Fada Mentor, has offered a piece of advice to the remanded activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

In a Facebook post, the priest sympathised with Harrison over his current ordeal, which he attributed to his past.

Catholic priest's advice to Harrison Gwamnishu

While expressing belief that Harrison would eventually get released, the priest advised Harrison on the need to monetise his future rescue efforts.

Father Emmanuel maintained that Harrison must monetise his every move if he is to continue his kidnap rescue efforts after he regains freedom.

He noted that families seeking Harrison's help to get their kidnapped loved ones released must raise money for him and his team while they do the same for the ransom.

He hoped what Harrison went through would make him realise that people don't care about him and are ready to run him down, despite his heroics in the past. The priest's full statement read:

"Harrison Gwamnishu brother, I know you are having it rough now courtesy of your past and of course unfortunately that's what life is all about.

"Calm down and take it all in, this suffering is meant to purify you and make you a better person.

"When you come out, because I know you will surely come out, just quit this risk you are taking for "world people" it doesn't worth it.

"But if you MUST continue, then you MUST monetize "your every move" and those Police officers and soldiers that you move with.

"As they are raising money for their kidnapped loved ones, they should also raise funds to pay you and your team even before you leave the comfort of your home.

"You have realized now that nobody send your papa, they don't even care about you.

"They are ready to run you to the ground, even while the remaining victim is going through hell because you were initially their target.

"You aren't my friend, we never see one on one before, and in fact I don call you out before when you messed up in the past but that doesn't stop me from saying THANK YOU for giving people HOPE.

"I pray this same HOPE be returned to you at this trying time.

"Stay blessed.

"Happy Sunday."

Harrison Gwamnishu: Catholic priest's advice stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the priest's advice below:

Ejike Stanley said:

"Your reasons for doing all this is what i don't understand, why are you being so emotional, this is what you preach too? Someone who is wrong is wrong , if he's innocent I know by now he would have been released, when we talk about credibility it should be what it is."

Augustine Odeh said:

"Lady of Justice isn't Emotional when passing her Judgement. Facts and actions are taken into consideration. Paying of Ransom is bad, but you don't gamble with people who are high 24/7 on Drugs for a reason best known to HG, without involving the Key personalities which are the security and are the main actors of the rescue mission."

NaGees' Importations/Pre-Order Group said:

"I remember you in my prayer Harrison, I've got no voice right now in the society and in our world today but l know when l speak to my maker, he will answer.

"You will come out strong and when you do, re-strategize."

Maureen Chioma Chismau said:

"I join Fada Emma in prayers for you, Harrison. You will surely come out of this travail better and stronger. Your sacrifice towards the safety of Deltans will not go unrecognised."

Mazi Uzochukwu Ozoemena said:

"But when you hear them demonize MNK's process abi method, you would think they are perfect in everything they do. Learn to always support your brothers and sisters with good intentions. Nobody is perfect!"

Ukobong Ebedoro said:

"Same thing I said about sheikh Gummy. Same risk sheikh Gummy is taking for the people in Nothern Nigeria is what Harrison is doing in the south. They are really trying, and we have to applaud them."

Lawyer shows support for Harrison Gwamnishu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer named Favour had declared his support for activist Harrison Gwamnishu.

Barrister Favour questioned the motive behind the 14-day remand order against Harrison and faulted the remand of the activist, whom he claimed had fought kidnapping in Delta North to a standstill.

The lawyer blasted internet personality Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, for admitting that he engineered the arrest of Harrison.

