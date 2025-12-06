A lady has graduated from the University of Benin, and she shared a heartwarming post to celebrate the achievement

A lady warmed many hearts on social media after she posted photos to celebrate her graduation from the university.

The post she made indicated that she graduated from the University of Benin in Edo state.

According to the fresh graduate known as Iluobe Gift, she is proud of her parents for always standing by her side throughout the years of her academic pursuit.

She posted two photos. One of the photos showed when she graduated from primary school as a young pupil.

The second photo shows the day she graduated from the university. Her parents were with her in both photos.

She said:

"The daughter of a spray painter and a printer is now a graduate."

Reactions as lady graduates from the university

@Deus, fac me melius said:

"Your parents only go out in the evening right??? I bet they don’t eat garlic as well. Causeeeeeee."

@Iluobe Gift Creator said:

"For those persons asking about the baby she is now a grown up girl naw, she took the pictures."

@AZA said:

"Your pa don grind… see those eyes of calmness & endurance."

@FayFay said:

"Your dad looks like the men chimamanda Adichie writes about."

@TORITSEJU said:

"Waittttt!!!!! the woman by the left hand side is she your mum??"

@FAVOURITE said:

"The caption!!!🥺 God bless your dad for you girl❤ congratulations."

@Damilol Creations said:

"Where’s mum…. She looks like mum tho… I even taught she was the at my first glance …… she’s beautiful innit."

@Emotan is pretty and tireddd said:

"Y'all look so fine. Where's the baby on mummy's hand?"

@comfort said:

"See this made me cry. My parents didn't come for any of my celebration."

@Harmony said:

"Where is the baby from the mirror years ago."

@BLESSING said:

"Please any one can help me with the title of this song?"

@It's Lanre By The Way said:

'"You suddenly became taller than them."

@Precious_OD said:

"Lol everyone is talking about everything except the girl herself… her facial expression is same no difference."

@Exwhyzee said:

"Your parents became younger!"

@Dr Labi said:

"Hey stranger I am so happy for you, I pray God grants you your heart desire and aligns your path."

@pretty_face_starr said:

"Cant wait to do this with my mother on graduation definitely saving this."

