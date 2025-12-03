A Nigerian mother has warned her daughter to be careful so as not to get pregnant after she had a dream about her giving birth

According to the lady, her mother shared the dream she had with her and WhatsApp but she was surprised at the interpretation

Her mother said the lady gave birth to a baby boy in the dream she had, suggesting that a baby might be around the corner

A Nigerian lady shared the warning her mother gave her on WhatsApp concerning a dream she had.

According to the lady, after she read her mother's message, she decided to take a screenshot of it and share it online.

In her post, @softfayy's mother said she had a dream that her daughter gave birth to a baby boy.

She went ahead to say the baby looked fair and had a lot of hairs. She noted that her daughter should be careful not to get pregnant.

Her mother said:

"I dreamt that you gave birth to a baby boy. So be careful. Yes, I'm serious, very clear. The baby is fair, hairy and big."

However, @softfayy found the dream to be funny and she said she read the message and moved on with her day.

She noted:

"Sometimes, you just have to read your mum's text and move on with your day. She went on and talked about how healthy he looked, idk if she wants me to be careful or I should actually make one. Never had a dream I got $2 million."

Reactions as lady shares her mother's dream

@Rita said:

"My mom also said the same thing and guess what? I'm 4 months gone now."

@Amb.roro said:

"Such a vivid description."

@sadityyyissad said:

"I swear they always dreaming. Be carefull."

@arabirinpamilerin said:

"My mom also called me and said the same thing. Guess what? my son is 3 years old."

@ew 1 more said:

"Good evening ma, ekale ma, e de ku ole Omo na."

@Marvy said:

"Is my mummy your mummy?"

@Mosamcollections said:

"If you like no listen to mumcy."

@Joy gurl said:

"Once I plan wan go see man …my mama must dream."

@Teslimah| Beauty & Skin said:

"I heard her voice note too. Same message and I went home 2month later with baby in my stomach,he is 6 now guys."

@Aliyah said:

"Mummy the dreamer. Na so my own tell me make I no too Dey press phone say she dream say evil spirit enter my body through my phone. I was perplexed."

@successfulnaturals3 said:

"She wants to indirectly know if it's really pregnant."

