A female doctor expressed sadness over the pay she received per hour, after making her calculations from her salary

She opened up about how she spent eight years in school, only to start receiving such pay, as she shared how it made her feel

Many reacted as she mentioned the amount and shared their thoughts about the medical profession and what it entailed

A female doctor is heartbroken after calculating how much she earns per hour at her job. Photo: @drdeizwa

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok post by @drdeizwa, she stated that she just did the calculation, and the realisation made her heartbroken.

The doctor said:

“POV: It finally dawns on you that you spent 8 years in medical school only to earn N360/hr (approx $0.25 per hour) as a medical doctor. I did that calculation today and I’m beyond mute and heartbroken.”

Sharing how she calculated it in the comments, she said:

“Hmmm. This calculation is dicey. We go nothing less than 10hrs a day (that’s a very good day, no call.) with calls, 24-48 hr stretch.. and alternate day calls are common. Check my pinned video for context.”

Watch her video below:

Reactions as medical doctor mentions salary

@user81720613941 said:

"You can be a doctor and still become a billionaire, even without practicing medicine."

@JOSHUA ONYEMAECHI said:

"wen i see medical students i laugh some think wen they graduate they become millionaire immediately hahaha."

@ifynwaGod said:

"i asked my doctor friend wat to study between pharmacy and medicine,and she said none and told me i should try computer science. I was shocked."

@Muhammed L said:

"Being a doctor is not about the money is serving humanity deep withing your heart."

@Precious Omavowan Victor said:

"Is this just for content? As a nursing student I thought doctors àre millionaires oo."

@Phebe Justice. MD said:

"Omooooo after seeing the calculation, e weak me too."

@Drsing said:

"At how many hours per week Abeg."

@DAVIS said:

"Omo. me dat spend 600k in medical school without gf..una sure I go enter practice or what.. dey should increase it to 500k."

@cyrilorelly2 said:

"it will get better after some more exams and japa, gather the money... it is worth it at the end please and start early."

