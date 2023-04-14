A young man who is very happy that he looks like Davido has made a video, singing For The Road song

The young man had a low cut that was complemented by his spectacle as he tried to behave like the popular musician

Many people in his comment section said he looked like a low-budget and throwback version of Davido

A young Nigerian man, @xbankzdmw, who prides himself on looking like Davido and has been modelling all his content around the singer, stirred reactions in a video.

In the TikTok clip that has gathered over 300,000 views, the young man sang For The Road while wearing eyeglasses. He said the track is a beautiful one from the Timeless album.

People said he is the low version of Davido. Photo source: @xbankzdmw

Source: TikTok

Man behaves like Davido

He tried to copy the mannerism of Davido; while singing, he turned his head around and licked his lips.

Many people in the comment section reacted to his resemblance to Davido. A person funnily said he is an incomplete version of the singer.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3000 comments with more than 25,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Medasi Jnr said:

"Davido that stop downloading at 16%."

D_real_Melvin said:

"Davido from AliExpress."

Creed37 said:

"Low budget Davido."

EM Mah said:

"Na money remain brother. Few years from now you go Watch this video then you go smiles. Money go hit u soon."

Favy goddess said:

"Davido throwback."

Time said:

"Davido after palmpay gets him."

Jero nation said:

"Wow you really look like him, success bro."

Man who looked like Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man who looks like a Portable appeared in a video as he spoke in Yoruba Language, telling the Zazzu crooner there is now another person who looks like him on the street.

In the viral video, when he was asked to sing, he went into conversation mode as he addressed Portable.

Oyinbo behaved like Portable

In other news, a beautiful oyinbo lady @naimerts got many people laughing as she role-played Portable's latest outburst when policemen came to arrest him at his bar.

Filming herself in a bushy area, the lady screamed, "I'm a baboon. I stay in the zoo". Towards the end of the video, she shouted, and her camera shook.

Source: Legit.ng