A Nigerian man has cried out bitterly online after his shop was unexpectedly burgled by unidentified hoodlums

In a heartbreaking video, he captured the hole the thieves made in the ceiling to gain access into his large pharmacy

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to console him in the comments section

A Nigerian businessman shared a deeply emotional video after discovering that his pharmacy had been raided during the night.

He disclosed that the incident left him devastated, as the intruders cleared out his shelves and left the shop empty.

Pharmacy owner laments as thieves pack drugs

The robbery appeared to have been carefully planned, leaving the business owner in pain over the extent of the damage and loss.

In a video circulating on the TikTok platform, the owner, known as @zchrisfunny, showed how unknown individuals accessed the building.

He captured the opening the culprits created on the ceiling, which he said served as their entry point into the large shop.

Reactions as pharmacy gets burgled

The video drew attention from viewers on TikTok, many of whom expressed sympathy for him in the comments.

@Gabriel Emmanuel O said:

"First time seeing where they rob pharmacy oh."

@daviddicksons reacted:

"I swear the person wey rub this pharmacy won go open him own chemist."

@StreetWise said:

"I swear, him don dey target this Pharmacy for a while now & dont be surprise say the person don even rent store and paint am to his desire color and he was just waiting to go and carry the Goods and filled up his store and start Business ASAP."

@Adams said5 said:

"You no need to bother yourself. Just dy watch TikTok and body wen post the sound. This is the testimony that the Lord is good and there's nothing juju can do about it nah the person go arrest am."

@DYUNG group said:

"Everything no be long talk oga work am like this and connect electricity to it before Celling or pop make I hear say dem entered na my won be this."

@favorite midwife said:

"Imo God save us oo just few days ago same thing almost happened in my hospital oo, they nor succeed na dey go the pharmacy near us omo e nor funny oo ( the question is what are dey using them for."

@oluwabukunnmi added:

"Wetin remain for this nigeria?pharmacy is the last place I will eveb think any body will rob. Wic kind country con be dis."

@female barber added:

"Is only a nurse or doctor, or someone working there or close to u that , did this, investigate very well u will catch the person, monitor everyone around u including ur worker u will find the thief."

