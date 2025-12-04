A Nigerian lady who used her money to renovate an uncompleted building has shared what the landlady did to her

The lady said she saw the uncompleted building in a strategic location and she decided to turn it into a shop

She used her money to renovate it but when she was done, she discovered that the landlady had rented it out to another tenant

A Nigerian lady is now regretting after using her money to renovate an uncompleted building with the hope of occupying it.

The lady saw the building and thought that it would be nice to turn it into a shop, so she approached the owner to renovate it.

According to @bimsextension who posted the story on TikTok, the landlady gave her the permission to renovate the building which had no roof.

She noted that she spent a lot of money over a period of several weeks to make the shop look good.

To her greatest shock, she discovered that the landlady rented the apartment to another person on a higher price.

Reactions as lady shares her experience with landlady

@sasboy said:

"Madam no be everything them Dey leave for God..na why God give us sense so that him too go Dey rest sometimes. I wish u get someone like me as brother … if u no stay that shop makachi nobody go stay there .. we no Dey accept refund self .."

@Obidiya Valerie said:

"My dear God knows best o, cos one day you fit just hear sey the shop catch fire. Then they will start afresh since they want to be mad."

@Kataungua Guide said:

"Let go keh. I go break the shop the way I met it or carry soldier carry her Shey na ment Aby which one."

@ifeanyi ekpenisi said:

"Omo same thing happened to me store wey i rent it was even a one room dat was alond the road i coverted it to a store I built it again with block tiled it wierd it paint it everything come make sense."

@Odez said:

"Chaii... If I no get written agreement, she no gree pay me back and I know say I no go win the case... walahi, I will bring down that house to factory settings.. remove what I can remove and count my losses... I the get anger issue.."

@slimberry046 said:

"Before you build a space for landlords pls there should be a written agreement and a consequences for anyone who betray."

@AroBantashi.... said:

"No talk say na me teach u o, go for mid night make u light everywhere even her building wey dey back light am join and discharge sharp."

