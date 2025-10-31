A Nigerian man who is a lawyer has shared the story of a pastor who refused to pay house rent but chose to disappear

According to the lawyer, the owner of the house lives abroad, and the pastor used the opportunity to exploit her

He said the pastor ran away with 7 years ' rent, and the owner of the house has taken the matter to court

A Nigerian pastor who reportedly refused to pay house rent has been dragged to court by the landlord.

According to the story, the landlord has lived in the apartment for 20 years.

The story was shared on TikTok by the lawyer who was assigned to take charge of the apartments.

The lawyer, identified as @kingleviconsult, said the owner of the house lives abroad and that the tenant exploited the absence of the owner of the house.

He said the pastor was owing 7-year rent and that he had secretly moved out of the house after failing to pay as promised.

The lawyer said:

"There is this case we have been on for a while now. Somebody gave us a house to manage. On getting to the house, unfortunately, we could not meet the man in the house. And this person is a pastor. I discovered that this tenant has been owing for about seven years. The landlord unfortunately, is not based in Nigeria, so she doesn't take full track of her rent. And because of that, the tenant decided to exploit her. He doesn't take her call, doesn't acknowledge her messages and he refused to pay the rent. He has not settled. Yesterday's night, somebody called us from the estate where he is living that he has packed out. He packed out, he didn't tell us."

The lawyer said the matter has been taken to court.

Reactions as tenant disappears with rent

@josephjoe236 said:

"It's not true that former caretaker is person taking the morning."

@Lord_rah said:

"7 years?? A pastor??? Oh well, I’m not surprised."

@Chamba Godwin said:

"The man don comot make una leave am, renovate the house and do a new tenancy agreement for new occupants."

OTOLORIN said:

A pastor for my side told the family of his landlord after the landlord died that he has paid 30 years' rent to the landlord and the man didn’t have a receipt or any bank transactions to prove it."

@Zachariah.sodeinde said:

"Why would you even believe him when he told you he was going to pay the 7 years rent. If he has the 7 years rent he would have left the house since. The time he asked for is just to raise money to be able to rent house somewhere else."

