A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother dancing with her three young children, each with albinism, captured attention on social media.

The family appeared in matching outfits, each of them smiling and dancing energetically as they showcased themselves on camera.

Nigerian mum dances with her children who have albinism. Photo credit: @goldenbjoel/TikTok.

Mum shows off her 3 kids with albinism

The display of love and familial bond between the mother and her children drew admiration from viewers on the TikTok platform.

A TikTok user identified as @goldenbjoel posted the heartwarming clip with a simple caption encouraging viewers to watch closely.

The video quickly gained attention, receiving thousands of views within a short period of time.

Nigerian mother rejoices as she shows off her children who have albinism. Photo credit: @goldenbjoel/TikTok.

Reactions as mum shows off kids with albinism

TikTok users filled the comment sections with expressions of admiration, marveling at the mother's energy and the children's lovely skin tone.

Many praised the family for their unique appearance and performance in the video.

@wendy said:

"Omo see my twinning, I get like this 3, two boys and a girl immediately my daughter saw diz video, she was lyk mum they look like us."

@Ema said:

"The children have albinism because of both their parents, the dad and mum has to be carriers of the albinism gene for the children to have it. Now albinism isn’t always visible. Some people carry d gene but are darkskinned and pass it down to their children who become full blown albinos."

@reubenbenny81 said:

"Mama thank you so much for taking good care of them. The Lord God Almighty reward you in manifold."

@suzy_pheena said:

"People are too wicked with their words, hurt others feelings because you want to sound funny or sarcastic. In this big 2025."

@Good life said:

"Beautiful children,have them two boy and girl, they are special children and blessings from God."

@Kemi Oyeniyi said:

"It doesn't matter how they look, they are very beautiful and wonderful gifts from God Almighty. love you guys."

@Addison said:

"There is time for everything, anyari time is for night, dont stress them for afternoon to avoid traffic for road."

@Mandy said:

"This video just reminded me of the course I was lectured on today. Fundamental principles of human genetics."

@Stephanie Lawrence reacted:

"l have twins cousin like them my Aunty gave birth to eight girls they twins are the sixth out of the eight girl but the are the first to get married."

@CREDIT ALERT said:

"Imagine say only me get mummy color please mummy you go change my color make I be like my siblings oo."

@Endurance E said:

"How many Camara man dey snap them bcos the 3 of them dey look different angle for the picture."

@Dc-Edward said:

"Bandit no fit reach your side, awon osha lo bi, who carry irunmole must pay the price."

@JESUS reviens bientôt répand reacted:

"Only you tree beautiful smart and blessed kids I no go gree GOD has to give me one nne they are too beautiful see future honorable."

@Furniture in oshogbo said:

"I wanted to laugh but we are busy solving a serious family issue, our grandma is pregnant."

@Amie reacted:

"For those of you asking for the dad's picture this him but he's dead please say a prayer for him and stop the hate comment please for humanity sake let's spray love and positivity."

@bobbycharry added:

"I hardly comment on posts on social media. seeing some comments got my attention. Stop the hate please. They didn't create themselves."

