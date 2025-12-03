A Nigerian lady recently held her traditional wedding, and the video has gone viral and attracted millions of views on TikTok

What made the wedding video to go viral is how the lady dressed simply in a traditional gown, simple slipper wear and nice braids

More than 9000 comments, with many people reacting to the simplicity of the bride's dress, pointing out that she still looked good

A wedding video shared by a Nigerian lady has gone viral and attracted thousands of reactions from social media users.

Netiznes who saw the video immediately spotted how simply the bride dressed for the traditional wedding ceremony.

The lady put on a simple dress on her wedding day. Photo credit: TikTok/@gucci.lord4.

Source: TikTok

In the heartwarming video posted by @gucci.lord4, the bride was seen looking for her husband with a cup of palm wine.

This practice of traditional marriage among the Igbo is called 'Igba Nkwu'. During the wedding, the bride is given a cup of palm to locate her husband and give it to him.

This is a way of introducing her husband to her larger family as well as other guests at the wedding.

However, as soon as the bride stepped into the arena, netizens noticed her simple dress, shoe and hairstyle.

A lot of people have taken to the comment section to congratulate the lady on her wedding.

The lady posted a video showing how she dressed on her wedding day. Photo credit: TikTok/@gucci.lord4.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her wedding video

@Modesta ifoh said:

"For drinking that palm wine and not pouring it away… your marriage is ordained by God and the Land you stood upon got you covered."

@mhiz beauty said:

"Congratulations. God God how many times I call you please do it for me too."

@mafian979 asked:

"Abeg how much una dey put inside that cup, make I no go put excess oh."

@GINA said:

"What if the person get short sight how e go take find the husband?"

@successzwalde said:

"Me I wan to be married oo but I no dey see serious man always taken my love for granted an e dey pain me eh😅 singleness no easy oo."

@Jeswin Jane016 said:

"Congratulations, but which kind cloth you wear for your marriage like that?"

@GEvas said:

"Omoh!! I love the simplicity of everything here... nothing much, just marry your woman. God bless your union, bro and help us all find out peace too."

@Daniel said:

"Congrats my sister so happy for you... Success come and see oooo? U are still dating but your mate are out there getting married you're still there looking for a true love..... Chim."

@MissCindy said:

"Is this traditional marriage or Introduction pls I come in peace congratulations nwa."

@queen_nation2 said:

"If e reach your turn de wait for luxury traditional marriage. Congratulations dear. Your new home is blessed."

Man monitors his traditional wedding online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got married the traditional way despite the fact that her husband was not physically present.

In a heartwarming video trending online, the lady said she got married online and the ceremony was awesome.

She was seen dancing with a smartphone which was on video call with her husband who could not make it to the wedding.

Source: Legit.ng