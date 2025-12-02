A Nigerian lady stirred reactions on social media after showing netizens how a bird laid its nest on the window of her bathroom

However, the lady indicated that they did not disturb the bird as they allowed it to hatch its kids who are now growing with speed

A lot of people who saw the video said they would find it difficult to allow a bird to hatch on their windows without catching it

A Nigerian lady posted a video on TikTok showing how a bird laid eggs and hatched on her bathroom window.

Interestingly, the lady did not disturb the birth but instead allowed it to nurture the eggs and hatch them in peace.

According to the lady identified on TikTok as Nancy Ikpeama, the little birds are growing fast after they were hatched.

Her words:

"A bird laid eggs at your bathroom window.... and they just hatched. You people, I’m officially a godmother. The way this bird trusted my bathroom window ehn… I’m honoured."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows bird that hatched in her house

@JUDEX said:

"It is a sign that you've been chosen by the gods to save the land."

@Franklindomingo said:

"It happened to me I scattered everything."

@LEGIT said:

"She will carry them away the next day."

@joy said:

"It's a sign that you're the one that will save us from the bandits."

@Kuti of today & tomorrow. said:

"This particular bird it means wealth."

@Real_Mimi0 said:

"I have same in my bathroom window I stopped using that particular bathroom cuz I don’t want to scare them, beautiful creatures."

@Female shoemaker in Warri said:

"When you go do the naming ceremony? Which color we go wear? Wetin you dey cook that day? Congratulations o godmother."

@SONIA said:

"It is a sign that you've been chosen by the gods to save the land."

@TMC_ORIGINALS said:

"The chosen one is here. Go into the evil forest and bring the head of the bandit leader. The gods have spoken."

@renesme said:

"This my wahala,this bird wakes me up fr like weeks now,always too this particular one,I’m using the blood of Jesus but it looks like it likes it."

@NUVORA said:

"Make sure you give us updates how the eat how the drink what names you give them when the fly."

@davidson said:

"I go like come build nest for your bathroom window."

ANEEKS STITCHES said:

"Same happened to me and I took in that month …I don’t even know ooo it was my Neigbor that was passing through my window that saw it and she said it in Yoruba that were coming to eat rice soon and truely they ate the rice."

