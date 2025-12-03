Son Dresses Mum in His Graduation Gown as He Finishes University, Video Shows Her Emotional Reaction
- A Nigerian man has shared an emotional video of his mother celebrating his graduation from higher institution
- In a video, the woman sang and hugged her son, almost in tears, as he removed his graduation gown and cap and placed it on her
- Massive reactions trailed the post on TikTok as social media users congratulated the young man on his graduation
A Nigerian man shared a touching video capturing the emotional way his mother celebrated his graduation ceremony.
The clip showed the woman overwhelmed with joy, singing and embracing her son as he removed his graduation gown and cap to place them on her.
Graduate expresses gratitude to mum, dad, sisters
Identified as @aykeyz34 on TikTok, the new graduate noted that the day of his graduation was far more emotional than he had anticipated.
He gushed over the special moment with his mother, noting that the ceremony went beyond simply receiving a certificate.
The new graduate also acknowledged the sacrifices his family made to support him, including his father, who provided guidance, and his elder sisters, whose encouragement he deeply appreciated.
In the video, his mother appeared almost in tears, as she sang while embracing her son proudly.
He returned the gesture by placing his graduation attire on her, and recognised her role in his success.
In his words:
"Today I graduate. I told myself I wouldn’t cry today but standing beside the woman who carried every season with me, I couldn’t hold it in. This moment is bigger than a certificate. It’s grace, sacrifice, and answered prayers. Thanks to my Dad as well for the support and constant advice and also to my beautiful elder sisters I love y’all."
Reactions as graduate celebrates mum, family
TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.
@Princess Funmi (Omo Ilesanmi) said:
"This is FUTA right?Happy for you ma. My Son graduated last year & it was so amazing. Gbogbo Abiyamo, ojo Ayo awon Omo yin asoju yin l'oruko Jesu."
@Nurse Tee said:
"Why do I have a feeling that she single handedly train him through school, congratulations momma, Ayomide may you get that job of your dreams soonest."
@Ajokeade of the most High said:
"LORD JESUS I put all my children into ur hand, make me a proud mom, I have been through a lot and still going through a lot, make my children great LORD, I want to eat the fruit of my labour in good health and more wealth Amen, thank you LORD for answering my prayers."
@mrlecturerglobalventureslimite said:
"Congratulations my brother,may God grant our parents long life with sound health to reap the fruit of there selfless sacrifice and labor."
@hardeytutu(Teekay) said:
"Ondo mothers are always supportive ,dis make remember my mum always supportive. May God bless our mothers! Proudly ondo product."
@Truetales reacted:
"Congratulations to you, congratulations to your parents. Your children will also make you proud as your parents are of you. Greater heights."
@Yetty added:
"Congratulations to you mummy Ayomide thank you for making mummy proud, I use this as point of contact my daughter favor will make me proud in Jesus name. Mummy e ku iroju you will not cry over them."
See the post below:
Mum celebrates son on sign-out day
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man celebrating his sign-out from the university rejoiced as his mother carried him on her back.
The viral video showed when he walked on the wrapper she laid before she carried him on her back.
