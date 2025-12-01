A Nigerian woman shared how she tricked her little daughter who got dollars as gift from someone who visited them

The video, which was shared on TikTok showed that the little girl got $20 dollars (about N28,000) from the visitor

However, the child handed the money to her mother and received N360 in exchange, thinking that the naira was worth more

A Nigerian mother said someone visited her house and gave her daughter a gift of $20.

However, she wanted the money so she looked for a way to trick the little child into handing it over.

TikTok video shows Nigerian mother exchanging daughter’s $20 gift for N360. Photo credit: TikTok/@chiomavanessa_1.

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on TikTok by @chiomavanessa_1, the mother collected the $20 and gave her daughter naira in exchange.

The girl did not realise that the dollar is stronger than the naira. The $20 gift she received would be worth around N28,000 at today's exchange rate.

However, she gave it to her mother and collected N360 which is far less in value.

The video is captioned:

"A visitor gifted your daughter dollars and she exchanged it for more. Nobody’s gonna know."

Girl unknowingly trades $20 for N360, mother’s trick sparks online reactions. Photo credit: TikTok/@chiomavanessa_1.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl's $20 gift becomes N360

@Deeqseer said:

"May we be the visitors that will be gifting dollars."

@ola lekan said:

"First time I'll see both victim and the criminal happy together."

@adzegechris said:

"Her first financial mistake in life."

@Zainab A.O said:

"Make I tag EFCC this one pass Yahoo."

@THAT GRAPHICS DESIGNER said:

"Your daughter seeing this video 20 years later."

@styledbynuni.ng_ said:

"This baby sharp o she say na 5 money she get. Aunty count the dollar join o. Na she con reap her mama."

@Rita said:

"They gave my son 1000 and 200 to choose this 4 yrs old choose 200 because his favorite color is red."

@OV diary said:

"Her head will judge you guys."

@ICONICRIZZLE said:

"At least she still got like 40 percent of the money."

@Postic said:

"Which kind rate be this."

@cm chiboy said:

"EFCC no go investigate for this fraud."

@one_love said:

"Imagine going to exchange it and find out it’s fake."

@I.A.M.C.H.U.G.O said:

"Mummy keeping the tradition alive, loveeeet."

@heisAMXL said:

"If e sure for the mama make she tell pikin this thing 10yrs from now."

@Oluwatosin Akanle said:

"What on earth!!! Dear daughter!!! I will be your lawyer in this regard!!"

@ann_ehi said:

"I don help your daughter save this video I go remind her for future."

@happy man said:

"Call efcc, state cid, ntapol, army , FBI, swat, there is robbery happening here on a broad day light ooo."

Naira appreciates against dollar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the naira strengthened in value against the US dollar in the official and unofficial markets.

The naira also improved against the pound sterling and the euro in the Nigerian official market.

The CBN was excited about the achievements in narrowing market spreads, with official and parallel FX rates.

Source: Legit.ng