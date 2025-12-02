A young Nigerian lady said her life has changed after she left Nigeria and relocated abroad to live with her husband

The lady indicated that she got married to an Oyinbo man, who made it possible for her to leave Nigeria and move to his country

In her post, she noted that since she left Nigeria in July 2025, her life has taken a positive turn just four months of relocation

A Nigerian lady shared the story of how her life changed positively after she left Nigeria and moved to another country.

The lady's TikTok page indicates that she is married to an Oyinbo man who made it easy for her to move to his country, where they now live.

The lady said her life changed positively after she moved abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@xtylebyruthybeauty and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

In her post, the lady, known as @xtylebyruthybeauty said she used to weigh 38kg when she was living in Nigeria.

She also showed netizens the type of food she was eating when she was in Nigeria.

However, her life has changed positively as she now eats nutritious meals and she is shinning.

She said:

"I left Nigeria July 2025, 4 month later my life has changed so much abeg don’t give up on dating. Trust God and be patient."

The lady now lives abroad with her husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@xtylebyruthybeauty.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady's life changes after she left Nigeria

@Aduke’s Fine said:

"Anyone going to Cyprus will gain weight the food is amazing."

@Gf beauty said:

"I'm not against you guys but you let people think in Africa we very poor and desperate."

@Genevieve said:

"Pls which dating app cos omo I don too suffer, help a sister."

@sassy strands Lagos said:

"So if you can choose your parents you won't pick your mum and dad?"

@Blessing Anthony said:

"Please which dating App did you use?"

@okgrace898 said:

"I'm already in Europe but I need the app please."

@'Ρενια Πεττα' asked:

"How can I go in Nigeria from Greece?"

@BabyElla said:

"Awwm my man is in Greece too, tell me about Greece baby, is it lovely over there."

@Sct. Kosi said:

"Which app is that, I need my sis to start using it abeg."

@Sandyluv007 said:

"38kg meh? My 9yr old weighs 47kg. How’s yours possible. Just curious."

@Black gold said:

"So crayfish, spaghetti, tomato and green pepper no dey Nigeria?"

@Jedtouch said:

"What is the name of the dating app please, help our ministry."

@Ayomiposi said:

"I’m tired of going from one dating app to another."

@JoeKing said:

"You are eating food with GMOs. In Africa you were eating organic foods natural healthy foods."

@LifeXDubai said:

"I don’t know you but you deserve all the best in this world. Stay safe."

Source: Legit.ng