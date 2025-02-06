A Nigerian doctor received praises from netizens after delivering a 3.5kg baby inside a keke napep

He narrated his experience and why he decided to carry out the delivery in a keke napep, citing the baby’s mother’s health challenges

Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience

A Nigerian doctor became a viral sensation after narrating how he delivered a newborn.

What made his experience uncommon was the location of the child delivery.

He shared why he delivered the baby in keke. Photo: @Theodeyemi, Getty Images/Samuel Alabi, eli_Asenova. Tricycle and baby photos for illustration only.

In a tweet by @TheOdeyemi on X, the doctor shared that the child’s delivery took place inside a tricycle, popularly known as keke napep.

Doctor delivers baby inside keke napep

He noted that he conducted the delivery of the child who weighed 3.5kg inside the vehicle.

The doctor also added that the placenta was delivered too.

He went on to add that his fine shirt had been stained with blood and liquor from the delivery.

The tweet read:

“Just delivered a 3.5kg baby in a Keke napep with the placenta too. Now my fine shirt is stained with liquor and blood.”

In the comment section, he stated that the woman entered a keke and was at the front of the hospital but was unable to move because she had lost so much blood.

As a result, he conducted the delivery inside the keke napep

He said:

“Rushed in with the head already descended, and she was too weak to move and had lost blood.”

See the tweet below:

Reactions as doctor delivers baby in keke

Many who came across the post hailed the medical doctor for his bravery and enquired more about his experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@SurestC4D24 said:

"Wow! Nice one. Congratulations. No worry you go buy another fine shirt."

@sacenaija said:

"Congratulations! Must have been quite the experience too. I have a bunch of useless questions I wanna ask you…"

@lekayyyy said:

"What an experience it must have been o. welldone, Dr Odeyemi."

@Mojisola_Okeowo said:

"Aww a superhero in my books. Welldone."

@Samurai_10x said"

"real life super hero."

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng