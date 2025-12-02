A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after cooking a pot of stew with only the sum of N1,000

In a video, she disclosed that her husband gave her the specified amount of money to prepare a pot of stew for the family

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens in the comments section criticised her while others applauded her

Her video, which showed every stage of the process from receiving the money to serving the finished meal, sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Married lady trends online after receiving N1,000 from her husband to cook stew.

Many viewers expressed disbelief at how she used such a small amount to feed her household, while others focused on how she accepted the money from her husband without murmuring.

In the clip shared by the TikTok creator known as @sharonstv, she disclosed that her husband handed her the N1,000 and asked her to make stew for everyone at home.

She decided to film the experience from start to finish, showing her skill in budgeting and market strategy.

She left for the market, displayed the cash she was given, and worked out how best to spend it.

She explained that she hoped to meet the traders she often bought from, as they usually offered her lower prices.

Married lady displays the N1,000 that her husband gave her to cook stew.

According to her, this played a role in determining whether the amount would be enough.

During her market run, she purchased dried bonga fish using half of the money, picked up onions from an Hausa vendor, and bought fresh tomatoes with what remained. She also bought a small portion of crayfish to enhance the flavour.

After gathering all the ingredients, she returned home and started preparing the stew, recording the cooking process step by step until the pot was ready.

The lady said:

"My husband gave me N1,000 to make a pot of delicious stew for the whole family. Follow me let's go to the market and see if this N1,000 will be enough to make a pot of stew. I prayed to see my customers at the market because buying from my customers will make me get the foodstuffs very cheap. I bought bonga fish for N500, I bought onions N300 from my Hausa friend, I bought fresh tomatoes N200, crayfish N100. Then I headed back home I my kitchen and started cooking. And that's how I cooked the stew."

Reactions as lady cooks stew with N1,000

As the final result of her cooking session appeared on screen, it sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

Some TikTok users criticised the practicality of relying on such a tight budget, while others praised her ability to make the most of what she had.

@UC baby said:

"God forbid."

@BiG Bisola reacted:

"Una come dey do competition of who suffer pass for TikTok."

@Wholesaleattachmentsvendor said:

"This kind of always bang. Wow this woman is blessed because every one in her comment are rich on TikTok."

@blessing nice said:

"Una go dey make me want type watin nor good for this app but God dey na now I no say my parents rich I swear and na who rich pass them I go marry."

@Lifestyle Ahrniey said:

"All Nigerian and Ghana men are proud of you, you’re the best wife in the world, you even have the best hair style that Nigerian men love."

See the post below:

Lady shows how to cook with N1,000

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman shared a cheaper cooking alternative amid rising gas prices, revealing that while 12kg of gas cost ₦30,000 in her area she could use charcoal costing less than ₦1,000 to prepare meals.

She demonstrated the full cooking process in a viral video by placing the charcoal in a customized stove pouring a flammable liquid on it and lighting it to cook.

