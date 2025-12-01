A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared what she noticed about the viral photo of the naval officer and his wife

She shared what she noticed about the photo and also spoke about details of the officer’s wife, including her name

Many people who saw her post reacted to it, sharing their thoughts about the officer and his beautiful wife

A Nigerian lady has reacted to the photos of Lt. Yerima and his wife and mentioned one thing she noticed in the picture.

The lady's reaction comes just after it was confirmed that the officer tied the knot with his lover in a marriage that took place in Kaduna.

Lady notices something unusual about Lt. Yerima during his wedding celebration. Photo source: Facebook/Angela Tochukwu

Lady notices something about Lt. Yerima

Legit.ng published a report on the event, which also contained a video of the officer and his wife.

While their marriage is still being celebrated, a young lady has taken to social media to share what she noticed in the picture circulating online about Lt. Yerima.

According to a post she made available on her Facebook page, Angela Tochukwu, the woman mentioned what she noticed and made some sensitive statements.

Seeing that the officer is now married, she took to her Facebook page to congratulate him while also speaking about his clash with Wike.

She said:

"LIEUTENANT A.M. YERIMA MARRIES AFTER THE ABUJA–WIKE INCIDENT."

"After the viral Abuja confrontation between Nigerian Navy officer Lt. A.M. Yerima and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over land issues, many people have been asking what became of the young officer."

"Lt. Yerima recently tied the knot in Kaduna. Videos and photos from the event have been trending online, showing him celebrating with his close circle."

She mentioned that at the time of the report, the name and details of the officer’s wife had not been made public.

"His wife’s name and family details have not been released publicly."

Woman reacts to viral pictures of newlywed Lt. Yerima and his wife. Photo source: Facebook/Angela Tochukwu

After making the statement, she spoke about the officer and mentioned that his hands are together and not around his wife. She made a funny observation about the officer's hands, saying they are still on duty.

She added:

"How come his hands are still on duty on his marriage day, and my lady is super excited, enjoying the hug from her close ones as the husband's own are on duty."

"Oya, wish them a happy married life."

As she shared the things she noticed, a few individuals who read her post online reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as Lt Yerima gets married

Angela said:

"The face and hands of the groom is so cute."

Ogechi added:

"Hahahaha, congratulations to him."

Uju noted:

"Both are fine, congratulations to him."

Augustine added:

"Impressive. Congratulations!"

