A man who returned to Nigeria from abroad showed what his driver did after noticing three cars were following them.

He narrated his experience and how they were able to escape from the cars.

Man Who Returned From Abroad Shows What Driver Did After Noticing 3 Cars Following Them

Source: TikTok

In a video by @jimmychumchum001 on TikTok, the man said his driver deserved an award for noticing the cars.

He captioned the video:

"My driver needs an award! 3 cars kept following me today… 3 CARS!!!"

In the comments, he added:

"3 cars kept following me for over an hour. Once my driver noticed, he started speeding up, and they also increased their speed trying to catch up… I’ll post later what really happened. I finished my primary & secondary school in naij but furthered my education abroad… came back and see the bs that happened to me."

He also stated that they eventually ended up at the police station.

When asked why he didn't get a video of the cars following him, he added:

"I was shakinggg! My mind didn’t go there, besides all I was doing was making calls and praying. The police said they were slowly tailing us to find out where I live but thank God my driver noticed it early… scary hours."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail man's experience on Nigerian streets

Ayotunde said:

Tip: when someone is tailgating you like that and u have already recognized it as a potential threat, then u don’t need to trafficate to any direction so as to further confuse them…

Akinspel said:

Na police station me I dey go straight na me and police go face the problem wey dey follow me

Uche Godwin said:

Bandit: Walahi you escaped today, but tomorrow I go catch am for you 😅😅 Na play I da ooo abeg oo

A.A Sidi Yahya said:

Why is he using trafficator? you don't trafficate in an evasive driving. Secondly, you should try to get the number of one of the vehicles.

Source: Legit.ng