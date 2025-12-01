A Nigerian man watched the video of the viral naval officer and spoke about something he noticed about his wife

He made the statement after the officer was reported to have tied the knot with his partner in a marriage in Kaduna

He mentioned what he noticed and sent a message to those who would want to cross paths with the wife of the officer

A Nigerian man has shared his observation after watching the video of the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, and his wife, which has gone viral on social media.

The individual made the observation shortly after it was reported that the officer had finally tied the knot with his lover.

Man reacts after watching viral video

Many individuals who also watched the clip shared their observations about Yerima and his partner.

In the middle of this, a man made a statement about the wife of Yerima due to his belief about the officer.

According to a post he made available via his media page, @TheNeozion, the individual who made the post on X, formerly Twitter, spoke about the wife of Yerima and what might happen if people mess with her.

Due to the recent confrontation of the officer with Wike over access to a land, the individual mentioned what would happen to anyone who crossed the path with Yerima's wife.

His statement:

"Who mess with A.M Yerima wife don get problem."

The individual, just like others, shared his observations.

Another individual in a recent post mentioned what he noticed about the officer after he watched the video of Yerima sitting close to his wife. This is contained in a post published by Legit.ng.

Besides the individual, many others who watched the clip have reacted to the video of Yerima in the comments section of the trending video.

Reactions as Lt. Yerima gets married

@LanisterThe added:

"I hope wike is no longer after this guy. Because wike no dey forget nor forgive. Congratulations to the gallant officer."

@Billions1430 stressed:

"You guys are setting this guy up for Wike, Wike is ruthless and don't forgive."

@immar_nhuell stressed:

"Congratulations to him. May his marriage be blessed and make God protect him and his family from some known enemies, I no go put name?"

@moviemindarenaS shared:

"Dude getting married. He deserves more than one wife."

@Firstus_ noted:

"Making this guy popular for nothing."

@Big_cinno said:

"Baba don rush marry... The trending Navy guy."

