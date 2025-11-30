A Nigerian mother in the Netherlands cried out as her neighbour called the police on her for the second time

She shared what happened and how she got out of the case after the police showed up at her doorstep

Many who came across her viral video shared their thoughts on her situation and advised her

A Nigerian mother in the Netherlands cried out on social media as her neighbour called the police on her.

She stated that it was happening for the second time, giving details of what happened

In a video by @marvelouschigozie on TikTok, the lady said her neighbour reported her that there was a fight at her house.

She captioned the video:

"My neighbour tried to get my kids taken away. Here's what happened. Update:Pray let God Dont punish you with a bad and r*cisit neighbor that hates kids. Kids are kids on a Saturday so my children shouldn't play. Thanks to the police that saw the situation and can understand that these are children."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's video about abroad neighbour

@Ithz Opal Thickaz said:

"Try and move."

@Itz Gwacee said:

"Please watch Perfect Neighbour on Netflix. If you can't move due to scarcity, report the case to your council or citizen advice in your local area. As police has been to your house twice your case will remain open with the CPS and the police. I work with the council so I know better, don't take the issue for granted, don't confront your neighbour, go to your local council or Children services department and seek for help. May God be with your family."

@stephmara02 said:

"sorry mama. just try and look for another apartment or use prayer follow am up."

@Karo Williams Hair and Saloon said:

"Put a camera in your home asap."

@josh Vincent said:

"my sister don't be afraid nothing we happened I have four children police always come to my house almost every day more than 10 years I've been in the house up to now police is coming but now I've bought the house police is no more coming an in Italy."

@Plutomanian said:

"Start documenting everything and follow up on the reports they are making. Also file complaint about your neighbour with the police and try to get as much evidence as you can. File a complaint about your neighbour with the housing company too."

@George Odunayo said:

"Move away from that area, the place is toxic."

