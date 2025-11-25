A Nigerian lady who studied medicine at the university has landed her first job and she has come online to share her testimony

A Nigerian lady who was inducted into the medical profession some days ago has already gotten a job.

The lady inspired a lot of people on social media after she posted a video on TikTok to share her testimony.

The Nigerian lady got a job two weeks after graduation. Photo credit: TikTok/@byblosom.

Source: TikTok

In the video she posted, @byblosom said she got a job less than two weeks after she was inducted into the medical profession.

The lady showed how she got ready for her first job on the day she resumed work.

She said:

"Get ready with me for my first day of work as a doctor in Nigeria. This job came when I least expected it. It hasn't even been up to two weeks since my induction. I have not even fully settled into my doctor title and you are telling me I'm going to be fully responsible for the welfare of patients? I was fully prepared to stay at home until next year looking for house job, but I guess God has bigger plans. For the first time in my 23 years of life, I'm completely away from home, in a new city filled with strangers and not a single person that I'm familiar with. I absolutely love it because this fills like a fresh start. The university I attended had so many of my classmates from secondary school, so this is actually like the first fresh start I have had in a very long time."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets job two weeks after school graduation

@Joseph Victor said:

"You get luck. back then, interns used to lobby for more than 1yr to get a placement."

@Dr Faith_YOUR PETS BESTIE said:

"Congratulations Doc. I experienced this too and trust me it's been the best decision I made."

@TheTemyd said:

"Is there space for more HO at your centre?"

@Mezie said:

"So I’m the only one that hasn’t started this house job."

@Rukky Marvelous said:

"Wait did you just eat coco pops to work in the hospital???? Lol."

@Titi Odey Innocent(Ochismile) said:

"Congratulations darling, go and win!"

@Somi|Beauty+Lifestyle said:

"Awww this is so cutee."

@PERFUMES IN ANAMBRA said:

"How long is house job?"

@korede9010 said:

"All the best to you."

Source: Legit.ng