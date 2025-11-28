A Nigerian lady who is resident in the UK disclosed the total amount of money she spent in the month of November

The bill that took the highest chunk of her money is house rent, as she paid N955,000 for the place she lives in

Altogether, the lady disclosed that she spent N2 million in the month of November, paying her personal bills

A Nigerian lady residing in the UK has shared a breakdown of the total amount of money she spent in November.

The lady disclosed how much she paid as rent, tax, subscription, food and transportation.

The lady said she paid over N955k as rent in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@pkelechiii and Getty Images/JohnnyGreig.

In her post which she shared on X, the lady said she paid £500 (about 955,000) as rent for November.

Pascaline Kelechi who said she lives in Glasgow spent £200 on utility bills and council tax.

She also spent £200 on groceries while transportation gulped £90. She spent £70 subscriptions.

Her words:

"Need to cancel a few subscriptions as I don't even use most of them. Wish we could just watch all tv shows/movies from one platform."

All together, she spent £1060 in November which is about N2 million.

Kelechi said she chose to cook at home more in the month of November and the decision paid off.

Reactions as lady shares her expenses in the UK

@Park Dira said:

"Omg I was just thinking about that today! I don't want to have to pay for Netflix, Disney, YouTube premium and only watch like 2, maybe 3 shows a month. Just put everything on one platform!"

@explorer and traveller said:

"Where about in Glasgow are staying? Not the exact location."

@Baby Tee said:

"All your bills no reach rent for a shared room in London."

@_mackesha said:

"Do you live in shared accommodation, to be paying £500 for rent?"

@ex galfriend said:

"Then there is me who needs money for insurance, groceries, black tax, rent, bills, fuel."

Lady shares he her landlord treated her

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared how her landlord gave her money when she was moving out of the apartment she rented.

According to the lady, she met a good landlord when she went for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said the landlord was so nice that he gave each of the tenants N2 million for free after one year had elapsed.

"I made my first million from my landlord. I was a corper and I had moved into an apartment. It was a self-contain. So when I was leaving the apartment after my one year NYSC, the landlord gave me and the other tenants N2 million each. As at that time, (the rent) was N550k for self-contain. I feel like I didn't get to appreciate him enough because there is basically no body that will do what he did for us in Nigeria right now. I want to thank him for his kindness, his generosity, and I wish other landlords would emulate him and show kindness and show love and generosity towards their tenants."

