Congratulatory messages are pouring in for a Nigerian lady who has been sworn in as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady's post attracted so much attention because of her small stature.

The lady's small stature attracted the attention of netizens. Photo credit: TikTok/@smallcorper123.

The new 'corper' is identified as @smallcorper123 and she was proud to announce that she was now serving her father land.

She said:

"Now a corps member."

However, her small stature did not escape the notice of her followers.

Many of them asked her how she managed to make the NYSC khaki to size her and she said she reshaped it at the 'mami market.'

Also, some people in the comment section wondered if the boots she wore sized her at all.

The lady showed off the big boots given to her for NYSC. Photo credit: TikTok/@smallcorper123.

Nigerians react to photos of smallish NYSC lady

@Casey said:

"The journey seems long but you conquer it in a short time."

@Dunsyn said:

"No one is talking about how beautiful she is."

@𝔾omide said:

"NYSC nursery and primary school academy Anambra state."

@Jenny said:

"Oh no the comment section, you guys can do better pls."

@miyyah_said:

"Great water bottle 🥰 congratulations girl."

@Teemah said:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me she put paper inside that shoes."

@holymaryharyor said:

"Congratulations stranger, it's never easy to put on dat uniform.....Ur resilience has wore it on u."

@RAFFIA SNEAKERS ENTERPRISE said:

"Who else saw the previous video before this The cloth later size you."

@Sadgirl said:

"Abeg make them no match you for field oo."

@Damzy said:

"Shey na the same WAEC we write? How you use am reach NYSC."

