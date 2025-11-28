A video shows the moment a Nigerian school presented its latest head girl to the students at the assembly ground

The heartwarming video shows that the students had eagerly expected the announcement of the new senior prefect

When the name of the school's head girl was announced, the students erupted in joy, indicating they liked her

A Nigerian school went viral online after people saw their new head girl.

The video captured the students of the Holy Rosary College, Enugu cheering their new leader.

In the video posted on TikTok by @ojehlc, the students erupted in joy and cheers as the name of the senior prefect was announced.

As the name of the senior prefect was announced, she walked into the assembly ground proudly.

People who saw the video said it shows the students love the senior prefect.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as school names head girl

"Chuks said:

"This feeling is special, if you were once a senior prefect in secondary school gather here."

@PERFUME OIL IN LAGOS said:

"Schools owned by Rev sisters are one of the best. You will be equipped spiritually, morally, psychologically and physically. Discipline na water. If you pass through their school and you still remain the same, then, something is wrong."

@Prince of Peace said:

"The day I was announced as the senior prefect of community secondary school Ihitte/uboma imo state was one of the happiest day.. since that day, I've been a head, a leader in all ramifications of life."

@Fada King said:

"This video just reminded me of my own day in 2011 when I was announced as the Senior Prefect of my school then. That moment when you were waiting anxiously to be announced as Chapel Prefect and boom they gave it to another person and I lost hope oo only to be announced as Senior Prefect. I almost ran mad that day……….. GRACE."

@NZE said:

"Tee as they are cheering her without jealousy Kids have pure heart."

@ENUGUFOODVENDOR said:

"Omo she must be very intelligent and very very brilliant looking at her she looks like dictionary and google congratulations baby girl."

@Dynamic_zaza said:

"Please o, this senior prefect thing, is it same as what we call head girl/head boy in Abuja? She’s looks well put together. Beautiful and humble girl."

@sunshine said:

"School own by catholic or Anglican church, na ebano! If you want your child to be very educated n spiritual equip also well train, look for those school and enroll your child."

