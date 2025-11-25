A Nigerian man who boarded a vehicle shared a photo of the money he said was given to a conductor

According to the man, the conductor apparently unknowingly collected the fake N1000 notes from a passenger

The fake money appeared to have been used by a couple who recently got married on November 15

A Nigerian man stunned social media users after he shared the king of money a conductor collected.

The man said a conductor collected N1000 notes that later were discovered to be all fake money.

The man said the fake naira note was given to the conductor. Photo credit: X/@Hon_Jesugbemi and Getty Images/peeterv.

Source: UGC

In a post shared on X, the man, Jesugbemi showed the things that were written on the money.

The fake N1000 appeared to have been used by a couple who recently got married.

Many people getting married in Nigeria and who wish to be sprayed money make use of fake naira notes to evade EFFC rules against spraying the naira.

The money had the inscription "Stacy and Abodunrin" and the image of a couple.

Also, instead of "Central Bank of Nigeria", what is written on the money is "Central Bank of Love."

The post is captioned:

"Bro!!! This is wild. See money wey dem pay conductor this morning. They gave him 3 of this."

Real N1000 notes. Photo credit: Getty Images/RODWORKS.

Source: Getty Images

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares fake money conductor collected

@Chimamanda2022 said:

"Shey him blind? But is this not Nigeria 1k?"

@GeniusHawlah said:

"He suppose find the people wey do the wedding o."

@MarygoldRichie said:

"He will still buy fuel at night with that money. It will go round."

@spzle72 said:

"You see why them ban this kind thing?"

@youfound3D said:

"I so much detest when people that are hustling to make ends meet are cheated."

@ICamly said:

"Y'all should leave the couples out of this.. I think it's money that was printed to spray the couple, to avoid CBN wahala... Drop real money or transfer in exchange for this kind. Likely, one of the pickers stole it thinking it's real money and then decided to spend it anyway."

@HUTB0Y said:

"Make the couple better get praying families because the series of curses that will follow."

@Bawonex24 said:

"The craziest part na say the conductor no go observe the money he go don believe say na 1k."

@light_is_king said:

"Stacy and abodurin should get ready for what’s coming their way."

@kachisnipes said:

"If for say Conductor no no he fit go use am go play virtual soccer for bet9ja."

@Phoenix_JoJo_ said:

"How the conductor must have felt once he realised."

@ChubiDave said:

"Find the people that wed They can help him get the person that paid him this Cause the person is obviously there guest in there wedding But well it’s a long process, make he just take heart."

Lady who entered public bus shares her experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has posted a short video on social media to show netizens what she saw while she was on public transport.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the lady said she entered a bus which had no horn and the driver had to improvise.

The driver of the bus was spotted using his mouth to blow a trumpet to alert other people on the road, sparking funny reactions.

Source: Legit.ng