A Nigerian youth's honest act has earned him some quick cash and the admiration of many people

A man had sent N235k by mistake to his OPay account, and he did not hesitate to return the money after speaking to its owner on the phone

Narrating the incident, the honest man shared how the owner of the N235k reacted after he returned the money

A young man, Robert Dzer, has been praised on social media for immediately returning N235k, which a man sent to his account by mistake.

According to Robert on Facebook, he got a notification on his phone that someone, Ephraim, had sent N235k to his OPay account.

The money was a mistake transaction, and a few minutes later, Robert received a call from Ephraim, who said the N235k was for his mother and sister's school fees.

Robert said he promised to refund the money and did so immediately after their call.

Robert rewarded for his honesty

For keeping to his word, Robert said Ephraim sent him N7k. Robert's Facebook post read:

"This afternoon my phone vibrated while I was taking a nap, it was a notification from OPay.

"I checked my phone and one mister Ephraim mistakenly 235k to my OPay account.

"A few minutes later a call came in, it was the guy that sent the money.

"I spoke to him, he said the money was for his mom and sister’s school fee.

"I promised to refund him immediately I dropped the call and I did.

"Oga, sent me 7k to use and hold the body for being an honest and trustworthy Nigerian."

Speaking further, Robert said the man would not stop appreciating him.

"He’s a cool guy.

"He was so happy, he couldn’t stop thanking me."

Nigerians react to Robert Dzer's honest act

Deeva OluEbube Felix said:

"You did well but please next time just reach out to the bank to do a reversal, someone has gotten into trouble because of something like this."

Rukypet Richard said:

"Next time don’t just send the money back to him.

"Ask him to send the account number he wants to send it to and check if it is similar to yours/ identify the mistake.

"Or report it to the police. As much as we want to do good, may bad never find us."

Chim Nonso said:

"God bless you.

"As for that guy I mistakenly sent my 1k to, na God go judge am."

Di Caprio said:

"You've been a big inspiration for me since I ran into your profile on here (2019).

"No negativity, just positive vibes...God bless you, sir."

Jane Ashely said:

"I no sure weda if na me i go pick that call oh.

"Normally my phone the always dey dnd.

"I go just buy wig 😂."

