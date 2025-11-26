A young Nigerian lady is trending after she bought an item online and took it to her location for personal use

She shared what became of the product just a few hours after she bought it and tried to use it for a specific purpose

Many individuals who came across the video of the lady stormed the comment page of the post to share their experiences

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after she shared what happened to the product she ordered online just 3 hours after purchase.

The video she shared got many people talking as they reacted after watching what became of the product.

Lady expresses disappointment over online purchase

The lady showed the moment the package she ordered online arrived and mentioned what she ordered.

After testing it, she shared the unexpected thing that happened to it.

According to a post made available on her page @chi_lashstudio via popular social media platform TikTok, she explained what happened to the product just 3 hours after it was delivered to her.

The video she posted carried a caption that summarised her experience and the short time it took for the product to end up the way it did.

The caption read:

"I'm never buying local bed again, you wouldn't believe this bed broke just 3 hours after purchase."

As the TikTok video plays, a man can be seen delivering the product to her on okada, and she took it inside.

However, something unexpected happened when she used the product, and she shared a video narrating her experience.

The TikTok video also carried a description which read:

"Make una contribute money buy industrial bed for me Abeg."

The incident she shared caught the attention of many individuals who shared their thoughts under her post.

Reactions as lady shares bad experience

Lash/brows/tat/ in agbor&asaba shared:

"Been using mine for one year now na u know vendor wey u buy from."

Capegrace✨Fashion✨Home(BENIN) added:

"Hope say nah you sleep put when e break not be customer sha."

Nailtech in Akesan/igando wrote:

"Mine too I returned it and get another one."

Lash tech in ago palace way stressed:

"Even me, na even carpenter I give, he delivered it and I wanted to open it na hin the wood break, and I get industrial bed o I just needed it for home service for this season."

SOFI wrote:

"Just take it to carpenter to help u fix it let a carpenter do a new one for you… I did mine for 60k."

TEETHWHITENING/Lash ojodu berg noted:

"This lash bed actually collapsed while I was lashing a client, and she ended up with an ankle injury. I switched to an iron lash bed after that I honestly can’t recommend this one."

PRO BEAUTICIAN IN IKORODU said:

"It’s better when you make it from a furniture person if you can’t buy the expensive ones."

Watch the video below:

