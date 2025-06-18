A Nigerian lady has gone viral on TikTok after unboxing her newly purchased 'labubu' toy which cost a total of N160,000

A Nigerian lady recently purchased an 'expensive' labubu, a trending toy that caught her attention.

She shared a video unboxing the toy and it garnered massive attention online, with viewers taking to the comments section to share their opinions.

Lady expresses disappointment with colour of labubu

The lady, known as @kasibaby on TikTok, had spent a huge sum of N160,000 to get the toy, but her excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she discovered it wasn't in her preferred colour, pink.

Instead, the labubu toy was a light green colour which didn't meet her expectations, but she had no choice but to accept it.

In the video, @kasibaby was seen expressing her feelings about purchasing the toy, admitting that she had succumbed to the trend despite initially being hesitant.

According to her, she was hell-bent on buying the toy, despite knowing that the 'labubu trend' would soon pass.

In her words:

"I didn't want to order this to be honest but the girl child in me knew that I was definitely going to order this. It's the labubu. I cannot believe I spent my money to buy this. Now let's open it. Hope this is in my favourite colour. Let's hope that it is in pink. I hope it's in pink. I honestly didn't want to buy it but I knew I was going to buy it. Does that even make sense?

"I hope it's in pink. I'll cry if it's pink. (Unboxes it and gets disappointed after finding out it's light green colour, not pink). Is this what I spent N160,000 to buy? And yes the neck does move so its original. I told myself I won't buy this cause it's a trend and it will pass. But I still got it. At the end of the day, I have a two-year-old and he may play with it or maybe I'm just consoling myself. I just wish it was pink."

Reactions as lady unboxes labubu toy

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@___ClassicXchange reacted:

"Na wetin una dey buy 160k be this?? Ori yin buru."

@OMA said:

"This thing jus Dey vex me guy cos wetin fine for here mtcheww."

@fhauziah776 said:

"Abeg oo make una no vex na the labubu be this Abi she go unbox later Abi Shey the thing Dey iron cloth nii."

@𝐅α®𝗮_ṁ𝗮ⓓ𝔢 said:

"I even taught the labubu will be helping me with house chores and cooking guy 160k for baby onike."

@Juliette_naza reacted:

"If no be fake life wetin concern Nigerian girl with babablue Abi na Wetin."

@Wuraa asked:

"160k keh? E Dey wash plate?"

@Osa Ru Chim said:

"The satisfaction when I saw it wasn’t pink."

@phowodu olayemi said:

"I just arrived from Leemah's page and i just found that ota aje sun owo nina ni babe yi."

@Teetee said:

"It’s actually not giving."

@Fabulous asked:

"At your age??"

@Beauty- Bella said:

"If it comes to 5gh koraa I won't buy eii ede3n ahot3 ni any Ghanaian here?"

@LADY_B reacted:

"God please bless me with plenty money and give me wisdom to spend it in a right way Amen."

@elevatewithfaith6 asked:

"I’m the only one that doesn’t know anything about this labubu?"

@Emilia Johnvianney-Ihezie said:

"I was thinking it’s custom made for you because of the striking resemblance."

@She’s Sexxy said:

"Please if they Steal the Bag will Labubu bring it back to me? I feel it should be able to run back to me with my bag on its head 260k wey I go use pay bouncer to carry bag Dey run follow me."

@uzochukwu added:

"People are hungry and you guys are buying doll of that amount as a key holder?"

@Scholar said:

"You actually needed the labubu cos 2 of una lookalike una go just dey waste money for things wey no get meaning, anyway, it’s your money."

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng