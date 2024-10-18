Professor Ilyas Usman has been named the first-ever Igbo Imam at the Abuja National Mosque

The South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON) praised Usman’s appointment

SEMON expressed optimism that Prof. Usman’s leadership would promote unity within Nigeria’s Muslim Ummah

In a historic move, the Abuja National Mosque has appointed Professor Ilyas Usman as the first-ever Igbo Imam.

Prof. Usman is set to deliver his inaugural khutbah (sermon) during today’s Jumu'ah prayer, marking a significant milestone in the mosque’s history and the broader Nigerian Muslim community.

The appointment of Prof. Usman has been warmly received, particularly by the South East Muslim Organisation of Nigeria (SEMON).

The group congratulated him in a statement, emphasizing that his new role is both a personal achievement and a sacred responsibility, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

SEMON remarked:

“This prestigious role is not only a testament to your unwavering dedication and scholarly excellence but also a divine blessing and responsibility to lead the Ummah in worship and service to Allah."

The organization praised the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for fostering inclusivity under the leadership of President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Promoting Unity and Inclusiveness

SEMON expressed optimism that Prof. Usman’s appointment would boost the morale of the Igbo Muslim community and promote unity within the larger Muslim Ummah across Nigeria.

SEMON added:

“We pray that Allah (SWT) grants you the wisdom, strength, and steadfastness to discharge this sacred duty with diligence, integrity, and humility. May your leadership inspire unity, peace, and piety."

Muslims from across the country are expected to gather at the Abuja National Mosque today to witness the momentous occasion, with Prof. Usman poised to play a vital role in the mosque's religious activities.

Prof. Usman will join two other active Imams at the Abuja National Mosque—Prof. Ibrahim Makari and Prof. Muhammad Kabir—in leading Jumu'ah and daily congregational prayers on a rotational basis.

He also steps in for Sheikh Ahmad Onilewura, who has been on extended sick leave.

Nigerians react to appointment of Igbo as National Mosque Imam

Nigerians have taken to their X social media handles to express thier thought about this development.

@Gemini2444 said:

"Igbo Imam, Ilyas Usman?" I thought one's identity preceded his religion."

@rebellionek said:

"No Igbo Man born anywhere on earth bears such name without any traces of his identity. This one na scam."

@AyuubHarun said:

"Congratulations we the igbo Muslims we thank all of you this wonderful opportunity."

