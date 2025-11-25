A teacher has narrated how he turned down a vice principal promotion for a subject teacher role elsewhere

In a lengthy read, the teacher shared how a discussion with his parents planted a seed that later influenced his career decision

He urged parents to be discerning and pay attention to what God stirs in their hearts, as it could be Him showing them what their children couldn't see

Teacher Chike has disclosed on TikTok that he turned down a vice principal promotion for a subject teacher role at a school on the border of Abuja and Nasarawa State.

According to Chike, his decision to reject the promotion displeased his proprietress, who loved him, but he had to obey the leading of his spirit.

Why teacher rejected vice principal promotion

Chike recounted a discussion he had with his parents a few months before his promotion letter arrived.

His parents had scolded him, saying he had become too comfortable and needed to move to Abuja, a suggestion that made him angry at the time.

However, when the promotion letter came, Chike said he prayed and sought God's direction. After getting a conviction, Chike said he had to return the promotion letter unsigned.

He eventually settled for the teaching role at a location close to Abuja. His story went thus:

"The truth is… I turned it down. 😁

"Here’s why.

"A few months before that time, I visited my parents. Early one morning, my mum and dad called me to their room. They began scolding me, saying I had become too comfortable and needed to move into Abuja.

"To be honest, my mum is usually the strict one, while my dad always defends me. But that day, they both spoke with one voice. That alone got my attention.

"I left their room angry, muttering to myself, “So because I came to see you people, I now collect insult? If I stayed in my house, una for see me insult?” 😩

"I promised myself not to visit again. But deep down, something happened that morning. A seed was planted. From that day, I began to desire moving into Abuja. I would even tell my colleagues jokingly, “I’m entering Abuja soon,” and we would laugh about it.

"Fast forward to when I received the promotion letter. I kept it for about a month, praying and seeking God’s direction. When I got my conviction, I returned the letter unsigned.

"My proprietress was not happy because she loved me dearly, but I had to obey what I knew in my spirit. I had gotten another job as a subject teacher right at the border of Abuja and Nasarawa State (Abacha road, Mararaba). That was my cue to move.

"At least I was now closer to Abuja.

"Step by step, the journey continued...😁"

Chike advised parents to be discerning and pay attention to what God stirs in their hearts, as it could be His way of showing them what their children can't see.

"Parents, sometimes God shows you what your children can’t yet see. Be discerning. Pay attention to what God is stirring in their hearts per time. A single instruction, spoken in love, can plant a seed that changes their direction forever.

"Also, never assume that every open door is divine. Some doors are distractions that keep you comfortable but stagnant. Always ask God for direction.

"He knows which opportunities will stretch you, and which ones will trap you at the same level for life.

"Let me stop here for today. I love you."

Teacher's decision stirs reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the teacher's decision below:

Manyam Daniel said:

"I don't know your qualifications but i will advise you to advance your qualifications and think about lecturing in the university."

@TDEL said:

"You have done well by seeking the right guidance for your next phase of life."

Pleasant Light said:

"Very true Sir, I concur with everything, Words are seeds and the words of Parents, are sometimes more than seed, they even act as building blocks for you the child. but the button line is, their words are wisdom. I just recently started following you, your words are full of truth."

craftydisciple said:

"Never assume that every open door is Divine,some doors are distrsctions that keep you comfortable but stagnant. This just very different."

Rt. Hon.femiGold said:

"In my opinion, you could have accept the promotion offer,work there for few months and tender ur resignation letter. With that, being a former Vice principal would be part of ur resumé and that would boost ur resumé big time for future bigger offers. Anyways, may God perfect ur next step."

Haruna Onoja Saluhu said:

"Hmmmm you had similar story to me but I accepted my own. it's been 2 weeks since I accepted the offer. IAM now the principal of prime peace academy, keffi. but my parents are based in mararaba nasarawa state. the have beem disturbing me to come back. I just pray that God Guide us to the right path."

