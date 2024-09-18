A Nigerian lady said she applied for a job at a private school and she was invited for an interview

When she attended the interview she was told that the salary for a French teacher would be N55,000

She said she was surprised by the ridiculous amount, noting that the school fees in the place are N294,000

A lady who wants to work as a teacher applied to a school and she was invited for an interview.

She has come online to share her experience and to tell people how much she was offered as a salary.

The lady lamented that the N55,000 salary was poor. Photo credit: TikTok/@thrift_precious.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, the lady, @thrift_precious said she was at two different schools for an interview.

She said she is a French teacher and that one of the schools offered to pay her N55,000 per month.

The lady noted that the money was small compared to the volume of work to be done.

According to Precious, the classes she was to teach were many, and the school fees in the school is N294,000.

She advised private school owners to do better and pay their staff well instead of paying them a pittance after collecting huge school fees.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to lady's job hunt experience

@Enobakhare said:

"And they are charging a single kid 300k less for a start lol. And can’t pay a staff 150k per month."

@FASHION DESIGNER IN YENAGOA said:

"If you're teaching French instead of working in one school, take up two schools and work on a part-time basis. Sell yourself well to them."

@Bm_essential AUTHENTICSKINCARE said:

"Build your skills here online you would get clients that would pay you to teach them all over the world."

@saintstev4 said:

"The very reason I left my teaching job for security work before God finally elevated me."

Man rejects N97,000 salary

Earlier, a Nigerian man said he rejected a lecturing job offered to him recently due to the monthly salary.

The man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said the salary was pegged at N97,000, an amount he suggested was small.

The man said he calculated the amount he would be spending on transportation monthly, and it was N70,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng