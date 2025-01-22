Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State honoured Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher shortlisted for the Global Teacher Prize, with a bungalow and N5 million

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun, announced on January 22 that Kayode Adewale, a mathematics teacher at Imagbon/Imaka Comprehensive High School, has been honoured with a bungalow and a cash prize of N5 million.

This recognition comes as Adewale was shortlisted among the Top 50 teachers globally in the prestigious Global Teacher Prize, an initiative by the Varkey Foundation supported by UNESCO.

Celebrating Educational Excellence

Governor Abiodun expressed immense pride in celebrating Adewale, highlighting Ogun State's reputation as the education capital of Nigeria.

"As a state that prides itself on being the education capital of Nigeria, we are immensely proud to celebrate one of our own, Kayode Adewale, a visionary educator who has earned a place among the Top 50 teachers globally in the prestigious Global Teacher Prize," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Global Teacher Prize Recognition

The Global Teacher Prize is a US $1 million initiative that recognises educators who have made extraordinary contributions to transforming lives and communities through education.

Adewale, an alumnus of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to educational excellence, earning both local and international acclaim for his innovative teaching methods.

Honouring Kayode Adewale

In recognition of his achievements, Governor Abiodun announced that Adewale would be honoured as the Ogun State Education Ambassador.

"Today, as a government committed to fostering excellence, we are proud to honour Kayode Adewale as the Ogun State Education Ambassador. To commemorate this achievement, we will provide him with a bungalow in any part of Ogun State of his choice. Additionally, we will support him with a cash prize of ₦5,000,000 to further inspire his outstanding work in education," Abiodun stated.

"Kayode's achievements are not a matter of chance. This is a trajectory of success built on hard work, dedication, focus, and a commitment to excellence. From winning the Best Teacher Award in Ogun State in 2020 to this global recognition in 2025, he has exemplified what it means to serve selflessly and resourcefully. His humility and unwavering dedication to uplifting his community through education are truly commendable.

"Together, we celebrate Kayode Adewale, a shining light and an inspiration to educators across Ogun State and beyond."

