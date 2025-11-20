A Nigerian pastor has expressed his sadness over the recent tragic church attack in Kwara

Armed assailants had stormed a church in Kwara State during a service, causing tension and chaos among congregants

The pastor mentioned the state that may be attacked next, as he spoke on alleged Christian genocide

A Nigerian pastor has emotionally reacted to the brutal attack at a church in Eruku, Ekiti local government area of Kwara state.

The incident happened during a service when armed individuals entered the church premises, creating panic among the worshippers.

Source: TikTok

The attack left congregants scrambling for safety as shots were fired right inside the premises, as seen in a video from the attack.

On his Facebook page, Pastor Fisayo Adeniyi lamented the attack and mentioned that Osun State may be next, according to the map.

He said in his post:

“Let’s be CLEAR. All is not well. I saw the videos coming from Eruku, Eruku is not just another town in Kwara State. It is a transit town. I have passed through Eruku a few times. I have stopped there once - on a hot Sunday afternoon. So this is not another dot. It’s nostalgia.

“First, it was Kogi, then Kwara, Osun maybe next according to the map. We can no longer pretend it’s just in the north. No!!! This is more. Young looking men with guns more expensive than what a graduate earns in 3 years.

“At every level our leaders are compromised. The Governor of Kwara state moves around like all is well while communities are being sacked under his watch. It’s a shame. He will soon give a press conference.

“They said, there is no Christian Genocide - yet the sporadic shots of guns cancelled a service. People were killed while worshipping. We are told about 6 people lost their lives. If you are a Nigerian, you know the casualties are more. All is not well.

“To be sure, some of us warned of this impending doom. We shouted that the will of God isn’t this government. We were told prophecies are lies. We were told we were not good Yorubas. No! We spoke concerning the lens of the spiritual - the things we saw in the spirit. Here we are.

“The man in Kwara shouldnt even be a local government chairman. I haven’t seen such lack of capacity in a while. Corruption, Greed, Electoral banditry has led us here.”

Many comment as pastor reacts to Kwara attack

Israel Eyeye

I live in Ilorin.As an Event Decorator,I have been to Eruku, slept over twice.A peaceful town.Sad new.We are not too far from this.God,we plead your Mercy n help.

Aina Taiwo

It's so sad sir, I grew up in Kwara State and my State of Origin is Kogi State. Looking at what is happening,Bleeds my Heart. I think they are on the move to colonize the North Central. It's really SAD sir

Samuel Ogudu

May the judgement of God be upon all that's against his will and agenda for this time and season. No matter how important they're.

