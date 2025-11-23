Members of the Christ Apostolic Church ( CAC ) parish in Eruku attended Sunday service despite what happened there

A video circulating on social media shows members of the church listening to the pastor who preached against fear

The video has sparked reactions on social media as some people praised the church members for their courage

Nigerians on social media are reacting to a video which shows members of CAC parish, Eruku attending Sunday service.

The church service comes barely a week after the church was attacked by terrorists who killed at least, two people and kidnapped 38 others.

In the video which was reposted on X by ChuksEricE, members of the church were seen sitting peacefully and listening to the pastor.

The pastor preached against fear and noted that those who attacked the church will get their due punishment from God.

The pastor said:

"I'm going to prepare a place for you and I will come back so that you can join me where I am... He has promised us eternal life, let us not fear death. Wherever/whenever death comes, do not deny Jesus. If you do not deny Jesus, His promise is for you. The Prince of peace is taking you to the kingdom of peace. This world has an end but the Kingdom of God has no end. It is an everlasting kingdom. This is why He said we should not let our minds be troubled. Regarding those that have been killed, I want you to rejoice that they died at the foot of Jesus. Theirs is the death of the righteous. Their death is that of martyr, anybody who gets killed because of the Gospel of Christ is a martyr. In the Bible, we're made to understand that the death of martyrs are avenged. Their bloods will cry out for vengeance. Those criminals will receive the judgement of God. God is patient with us all so that we may all repent. God wants our repentance and this may be the only thing delaying the second coming of Jesus. We are afraid of many things we should not fear. As a child of God, you should not fear death because the Bible says that death is the path to eternal life..."

Reactions as Eruku CAC holds Sunday service

@Euronaire said:

"This is reckless, no care for human life, this should be condemned at all Angles, they are supposed to lock the church till further notice, they just kidnapped and killed your members, then the next thing to do is to have a service few days later, at least respect the dead."

@anasuachara said:

"Faith outshines fear, for even after sorrow and loss, people gather courage to stand tall, remain together, and let hope shine ever bright."

