A video trending on social media shows a man who reportedly attended another job interview after taking an excuse from his workplace

The man was said to have told his HR that he was going for a break, only to be seen at another firm where an interview was going on

The man's colleague, who also attended the interview, saw him at the venue and shared the video on social media

A video trending on social media is generating reactions after it shows a man who attended a job interview at a bank.

Many people are reacting to the video because the man was said to have taken excuse from his actual work place.

The man was seen attending an interview for another job. Photo credit: TikTok/@queen_s_star.

Source: TikTok

According to @queen_s_star who posted the video on TikTok, the man had told the HR that he was taking a break only to be seen job-hunting.

In the short clip, the young man was seen at the bank where he reportedly attended an interview.

Queen captioned the video:

"Seeing your colleague at interview after he told HR he was going for break... Omo the break get branch! I just pray doesn’t see this sha he go understand. Baba said he gat put his eggs on many baskets."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of man who attended job interview

@Femsyn said:

"Must everything be posted. This means he can no longer be trusted when he says he wants to take a break."

@Indispensable said:

"I once jam my HR at an interview. She waited for me after her interview to go back together."

@Rasman said:

"Wait. Have you guys gotten the job or why did you post this."

@MINDSET said:

"What if they establishment sees this and decides to replace you guys first?"

@B. said:

"Everything is just content these days…..we do not prioritize privacy anymore."

@soso.archives said:

"Na everything una dey post sef who if the boss see this online."

@Tarren_Lewis said:

"She won't take it down because of likes. This post can jeopardise the guy's job though."

@Clever Kingsley said:

"You all should take a chill pill , it’s all cruise, which bank Dey do interview for branch."

@CELEBRITY BANKER said:

"Because I wan resign na people gather like this for my job 😁 omo I no resign again."

@Solomon said:

"Your hustles will pay, and you'll get a better offer that'll change your stories. amen!"

@Ibrahim Idris Bayo said:

"What if the establishment you guys are working for. See this!!!"

@Engr Stanley Ukaegbu CHUKWU said:

"I don't want to believe he wore that for a Relationship Manager interview?"

@Omachu | Beauty creator said:

"Lmao, did you both get the job? Why post!"

Source: Legit.ng