Lady Displays WhatsApp Message She Got From Her Father After Mentioning She Has Boyfriend
- A Nigerian lady who told her father that she has a boyfriend displayed the message she got from him afterwards
- According to the lady, her father dispatched a WhatsApp message demanding to know more about the her boyfriend
- Her father is interested in knowing her boyfriend down the town, local government and village he comes from
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the WhatsApp message her father sent to her.
The lady said she got the message from her father after she told him that she now has a boyfriend.
In her video, the lady, @melzruth, said she got the text from her father after he learned she got a boyfriend.
The video is captioned:
"I told him I was dating someone and this is what he asked for."
In the message, the man said his daughter's boyfriend should submit his family name, his village and town.
This means the man wants to know who his daughter is going out with even down to the person's village.
He said:
"Please tell your friend to send you his family name, his village and town in Owerri and local government area ok."
The lady said sometimes, it is just better to read a parents message and move on.
Her words:
"Sometimes you have to read your Nigerian dads text and go about your day."
See the post below:
Reactions as lady displays message her father sent her
@UcheJaq_ said:
"My mum did this, funny because he is also from Owerri lmaooo."
@amy said:
"Please he’s about to do his research."
@Praise said:
"These are the important questions my dear."
@Angelmalaya said:
"Oh I just know he is an Igbo dad, about local government."
@BELLA said:
“friend” cause they don’t know the meaning of boyfriend."
@ABUJA LASH ARTIST | BMC BEAUTY said:
"These are the issues. We’ve to carry out our findings please."
@Asa Beke said:
"Always a friend. Be like to add boy na problem."
“I called my dad”: Lady whose parents live in Eruku shares tragic news in viral post, post draws attention
@Great royal wife said:
"My Grandma used to call my fiancé my friend."
@inem said:
"You lucky he didn’t ask for bank statements and transcripts."
@Funmito| BSN, RN said:
"They’ll never acknowledge the “boy” behind the friend."
@orobeke said:
"They always refer to them as “Friend” because it’s either husband or husband."
@_Angie said:
"Boyfriend and girlfriend is like a forbidden word for African parents."
@Emmnel said:
"Why is it so hard to say boyfriend or girlfriend even when they know yall are dating."
@Boadicea said:
"And send it quickly, these are important details."
@TGF said:
"About to do iju Ese on your behalf. lol, Nne sendigo the information fast."
Students shows provisions her boyfriend bought for her
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student has shared a video showing the gift items that her boyfriend surprised her with ahead of her resumption day.
According to the lady, the young man took her resumption personal and decided to purchase lots of provisions for her.
In the video shared via her TikTok account, she displayed the items which included cartons of noodles, cereals, foodstuffs and lots more.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.