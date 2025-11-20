A Nigerian lady who told her father that she has a boyfriend displayed the message she got from him afterwards

According to the lady, her father dispatched a WhatsApp message demanding to know more about the her boyfriend

Her father is interested in knowing her boyfriend down the town, local government and village he comes from

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing the WhatsApp message her father sent to her.

The lady said she got the message from her father after she told him that she now has a boyfriend.

The lady told her father she has a boyfriend he sent her a message. Photo credit: TikTok/@melzruth.

In her video, the lady, @melzruth, said she got the text from her father after he learned she got a boyfriend.

The video is captioned:

"I told him I was dating someone and this is what he asked for."

In the message, the man said his daughter's boyfriend should submit his family name, his village and town.

This means the man wants to know who his daughter is going out with even down to the person's village.

He said:

"Please tell your friend to send you his family name, his village and town in Owerri and local government area ok."

The lady said sometimes, it is just better to read a parents message and move on.

Her words:

"Sometimes you have to read your Nigerian dads text and go about your day."

The man wants to know more about his daughter's boyfriend. Photo credit: TikTok/@melzruth.

See the post below:

Reactions as lady displays message her father sent her

@UcheJaq_ said:

"My mum did this, funny because he is also from Owerri lmaooo."

@amy said:

"Please he’s about to do his research."

@Praise said:

"These are the important questions my dear."

@Angelmalaya said:

"Oh I just know he is an Igbo dad, about local government."

@BELLA said:

“friend” cause they don’t know the meaning of boyfriend."

@ABUJA LASH ARTIST | BMC BEAUTY said:

"These are the issues. We’ve to carry out our findings please."

@Asa Beke said:

"Always a friend. Be like to add boy na problem."

@Great royal wife said:

"My Grandma used to call my fiancé my friend."

@inem said:

"You lucky he didn’t ask for bank statements and transcripts."

@Funmito| BSN, RN said:

"They’ll never acknowledge the “boy” behind the friend."

@orobeke said:

"They always refer to them as “Friend” because it’s either husband or husband."

@_Angie said:

"Boyfriend and girlfriend is like a forbidden word for African parents."

@Emmnel said:

"Why is it so hard to say boyfriend or girlfriend even when they know yall are dating."

@Boadicea said:

"And send it quickly, these are important details."

@TGF said:

"About to do iju Ese on your behalf. lol, Nne sendigo the information fast."

