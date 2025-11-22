A Nigerian lady has shared how she met the Oyinbo man who married her and got her visa to his country

The lady said she was initially dating an American man, but their relationship did not work out as expected

However, she said God blessed her with another man who is from Poland, and she is about to move to his country

A Nigerian lady is overwhelmed with joy because she has received a visa to join her husband in his country.

The lady got married to a man who is from Poland and she has since received her travel documents.

The lady married a man who is from Poland.

According to the lady who goes by the TikTok name @adalillyfilip, she was dating an American man but their relationship collapsed.

She said she was the one who ended the relationship because she was seeing a lot of red flags.

However, after her relationship with the American man ended, God blessed her with another Oyinbo man.

Adalilly said she met a man from Poland. She said the man messaged her online and they would later get married. She said she met the man on a dating platform called International Cupid.

Now, Adalilly has received a visa to relocate and be with her husband. She was full of joy as she unveiled the visa on TikTok.

She said:

"This Visa process made me realize that God’s Time is the Best!!! God does his own thing when he wants to and he does it BEST!!! Adalily Got her VISA Guys!!! Thanks for all your support we love you all."

The lady said she married a man from Poland. Photo credit: TikTok/@adalillyfilip and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets visa to relocate and live with her husband

@Baby said:

"Congratulations my beautiful forsure you deserved better,I support whitey ,I remember one disappointed in 2023 I went back to dating site healed,God gave me exactly what I wanted."

@Mighty Rams said:

"They should film em well well especially those I used to fight on the comments saying where is blah blah. The fight got us here. This God."

@Zitacute said:

"Do you remember on time we went for Virgil, this prophesy was given to your mom.. and is coming to pass, congratulations sis."

@Rachel _beauty said:

"Congratulations, I still remember you in prayer this morning on alter of fire, El -roi has done it finally, tap from your blessing."

@starlinepromise said:

"Congratulations my love. God is too faithful to fail."

@Mighty Rams said:

"Congratulations to My babe girl right there, babe you are blessed. The red flags led you to the most Amazing man, we bless His name. Amen. I am so happy for you baby girl."

@mimijoseph58 said:

"Congratulations to you my dear, my Poland man is coming to me soon I’m also happy."

