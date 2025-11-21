A Nigerian lady is overjoyed because her husband has helped her to relocated abroad alongside her daughter

The lady shared a video on TikTok narrating the story of how her husband promised to move them abroad

She said before she got married to the man, he had made a firm promise to relocate her abroad and the promise was fulfilled

A Nigerian lady lady is overwhelmed with joy because her husband has moved her abroad.

The lady shared a video after she arrived abroad alongside her little daughter, where they now live with her husband.

The lady said her husband had promised to move her abroad before their marriage. Photo credit: TikTok/@lolochief0.

In the heartwarming video posted by @lolochief0, the overjoyed lady said her husband had made a promise to relocate her abroad.

She said her husband made the promise even before they got married.

Her words:

"And he said before we got married, baby I will take you outside Nigeria, and he fulfill his promises."

She shared the day she received her traveling document and those of her daughter.

She traveled through the Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos and her husband was waiting to receive them when they arrived abroad.

The lady relocated abroad alongside her daughter. Photo credit: TikTok/@justpreshie2.

Reactions as man moves his family abroad

@kingsamec said:

"Don’t call the police or bring bad friends around. Remember how much your husband sacrificed to bring you and the kids out of Nigeria — don’t make him regret it."

@Florence Okoro849 flozzy said:

"A very big congratulations to you dear."

@BigSteph22 said:

"Since travelling videos don dey appear for my fyp I'll travel soon and I claim upon my life iseeeeee."

@funfactmovieplugact said:

"Abeg o no allow anybody come between you two o. No ever call police for your husband o…Man go push you but always remember the days he made you happy the most."

@Baddie olori neyo said:

"This is the first video that located me this morning, first of November i pray all my dreams comes true in Jesus name 📛 Amen."

@goldendebby615 said:

"Congratulations Nne. But sorry to say this,no be outside the country be that I Dey see so nwa,Na Abuja ooo."

@Jeniferokoro said:

"I tap from your video, i will travel abroad one day."

@Teamhappinessofficial said:

"Respect him oh, as a matchmaker, a lot of guys r3fused to invite their wife's ooo no call police oo."

@Costlyjewel said:

"Respect him over there please! Dont forget ds day so fast no matter what!!! More love."

@perpetual said:

"Congratulations dear. I tap for your success this will be me and my family soon."

@LouisSahaSangare said:

"After all this you will call the police for him and put him out of his own house."

