A Nigerian lady who got married to an American man has become a citizen of USA and she shared her joy online

The lady made a post on TikTok to show the day she took her oath and became the citizen of her husband's country

A lot of social media users who saw the post went to the comment section to congratulate her and to wish the same for themselves

A Nigerian lady is now an American citizen after she got married to a man from USA.

The overjoyed lady took to social media to share a video to share her joy with her followers.

The lady said she is now a US citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@justpreshie2 and Getty Images/PS Photography.

In the video, the lady known on TikTok as @justpreshie2 showed the day she took her oath and became an American citizen.

She said her citizenship was made possible by her husband. Her words:

"I became an American citizen guys. All thanks to God and my great husband. I bless God everyday for my husband."

The lady said God and her husband helped her become a US citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@justpreshie2

Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes American citizen

@anointed said:

"I tap from this. I can feel it in my spirit that I will be next soon congratulations to me in advance."

@TBali said:

"Congratulations ooo. I’m next before 2025 is over IJN amen."

@po said:

"Congratulations please don’t forget to be a good wife to him because he deserves it."

@Kcarri Shynn said:

"Congratulation, I know this room is in South Portland, Maine."

@Annie Nickerson said:

"Congratulations l tap into your blessings."

@Rayo said:

"Congratulations beautiful. Keep soaring higher."

American citizen moves to Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a citizen of the United States of America (USA) migrated to Nigeria.

Announcing her migration on social media, the American citizen revealed that she left everything behind.

A video documenting how the lady took a flight and a bit of her activities in Nigeria has gone viral.

American man shares difficulty getting Nigerian passport

An American man has said he is not able to become a citizen of Nigeria despite being married to a Nigerian woman.

The man said he recently found out he cannot become a Nigerian citizen just by having a Nigerian wife.

He said he wanted to apply for the Nigerian passport when he discovered he had to live in Nigeria for 15 years before becoming a citizen.

Man renews his passport in Canada

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who went to renew his international passport in Canada shared his experience after doing it successfully.

The man said he spent only five minutes to get a new Nigerian passport at the country's High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.

Ademola, who did not expect to spend only a few minutes there, noted that whatever had been put in place was working.

