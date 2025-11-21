Lady Who Married Oyinbo Man Rejoices As She Becomes Citizen of America
- A Nigerian lady who got married to an American man has become a citizen of USA and she shared her joy online
- The lady made a post on TikTok to show the day she took her oath and became the citizen of her husband's country
- A lot of social media users who saw the post went to the comment section to congratulate her and to wish the same for themselves
A Nigerian lady is now an American citizen after she got married to a man from USA.
The overjoyed lady took to social media to share a video to share her joy with her followers.
In the video, the lady known on TikTok as @justpreshie2 showed the day she took her oath and became an American citizen.
She said her citizenship was made possible by her husband. Her words:
"I became an American citizen guys. All thanks to God and my great husband. I bless God everyday for my husband."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as Nigerian lady becomes American citizen
@anointed said:
"I tap from this. I can feel it in my spirit that I will be next soon congratulations to me in advance."
@TBali said:
"Congratulations ooo. I’m next before 2025 is over IJN amen."
@po said:
"Congratulations please don’t forget to be a good wife to him because he deserves it."
@Kcarri Shynn said:
"Congratulation, I know this room is in South Portland, Maine."
@Annie Nickerson said:
"Congratulations l tap into your blessings."
@Rayo said:
"Congratulations beautiful. Keep soaring higher."
American citizen moves to Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a citizen of the United States of America (USA) migrated to Nigeria.
Announcing her migration on social media, the American citizen revealed that she left everything behind.
A video documenting how the lady took a flight and a bit of her activities in Nigeria has gone viral.
American man shares difficulty getting Nigerian passport
An American man has said he is not able to become a citizen of Nigeria despite being married to a Nigerian woman.
The man said he recently found out he cannot become a Nigerian citizen just by having a Nigerian wife.
He said he wanted to apply for the Nigerian passport when he discovered he had to live in Nigeria for 15 years before becoming a citizen.
Man renews his passport in Canada
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who went to renew his international passport in Canada shared his experience after doing it successfully.
The man said he spent only five minutes to get a new Nigerian passport at the country's High Commission in Ottawa, Canada.
Ademola, who did not expect to spend only a few minutes there, noted that whatever had been put in place was working.
