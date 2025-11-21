Lady Who Moved to UK Shares What She Noticed Since Adding British Flag to Her TikTok Handle
- A Nigerian lady has pointed out something she observed since she added the British flag to her TikTok handle
- The Nigerian in the diaspora admitted that she did not know relocating to the UK would trigger such
- The lady's observation did not sit well with some men, who criticised her, while some other netizens advised her
A lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has drawn people's attention to something she noticed ever since she added the British flag to her TikTok handle.
She said she did not know relocating to the UK would lead to that.
"Didn’t know relocation comes with new admirers," she wrote on TikTok.
She was amused that Nigerian boys now saw her as a spec since she added the UK flag to her handle. The lady wrote:
"All of a sudden, UK flag don turn me to spec for Nigeria boys."
Mixed reactions have followed her post.
See her post below:
Lady's post stirs reactions
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:
Kinging 👑 said:
"I swear !! That’s why I didn’t add to mine oo ..once you grow automatically you don be everybody kinda of man 😒😒very any how Apple."
Mr White 🤍🤍🤍 said:
"Narh u de advertise now….. Narh so all those jolly just come to go put 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 for their name. Olu of London, Arike of Luton, Ola of Northampton. Most of them are either Students or COS who have no immigation status."
WORLD MOST PRETTIEST GIRL😊😍 said:
"Abeg I be girl ...nne e no easy if easy make their sisters run em ...period."
Blue Love King💙 said:
"Better don't let that flag take over ur reasoning, many have said more, Uk is not heaven nor Vault."
Only1Folabi said:
"Sha, focus on wetin carry you go there. Nothing special dey for UK, all the normal activities we dey enjoy here, dem dey do for there too na only environment dey different."
Lifehacks said:
"Lol when them no see man for UK now them go begin sponsor visa for that guy from DM 😂 who young now no know why sugar mummies full UK."
🕳️Smith Washington🥇🥶 said:
"Some of us MOUNT here for Naija o❤🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 "W£ no send una papa o."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who moved to the UK had shared her 'bitter' experience.
Lady who moved to UK shares experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who moved to the UK despite being warned not to had recounted her experience.
Despite the warnings she received from friends and advisers, she took the leap and relocated to the UK. She recalled how others had doubted her ability to adapt to life abroad, predicting that she would struggle to cope.
However, she revealed that her experience had been vastly different and enjoyable for her. Since making the move, she reported that she had been enjoying life in the UK, free from the serious challenges that others had forecast. She gave her followers a glimpse into her new life.
