A Nigerian man has cried out on social media after discovering what was hidden behind the fence of his building

In a post shared via his official TikTok account, he said he had planned to cut some flowers and trim the fruits that had grown into his compound, only to stumble upon a disturbing scene

While narrating his experience, he advised people to be very careful because many worrying incidents have been happening lately

The TikTok user, identified as @beckybalddy, narrated how he climbed the fence that morning with the aim of reducing the flowers, especially out of concern for dangerous crawling creatures that could hide within it.

While carrying out the task, he noticed something unusual positioned just behind the fence.

As he looked closer, he observed that it was a tied bag placed directly behind the fence, and the sight immediately made him fear.

According to him, he began to think deeply, trying to understand why it was kept there and what might be inside.

He explained that many thoughts ran through his mind as he and others decided to bring the bag out.

In his words:

"To my greatest surprise is that this morning I climbed my fence trying to cut off some flowers and fruits that entered my compound for sick really sick most especially because of the creeping animals are deadly and it’s like snake you know all of that just for me to see a bag tied and dropped behind my fence at first load went through my mind what it could be and why it was dropped today so we decided to bring it out you can’t imagine what we found inside it so please let’s be careful out there a lot is happening a lot is happening this one will be memo."

Reactions as man finds tied bag behind fence

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Oyinkansolade said:

"Wetin u dey find up there at first. Ehen I will not check up on u if u fall oooo but sha let me see Wetin dey inside."

@SAVAGE said:

"It might be human parts, and it might still be an stolen item that they just hide there for the moment."

@Julie Chanttel said:

"Omo gather everyone in your compound together and show them don't go and access it alone oohh before you'll be labeled as suspect if police come."

@White Dove commented:

"Na Amstel malt can be that na me keep m no fear,I no wan Hausa to carry m make I no find m oo."

@precious said:

"Omo na dustbin dey inside, the person no want pay money make them help am carry am, na him make am throw am for night inside the bush."

@favy commented:

"Omor people too like gist oo the whole comment section na tiktok bring me back for part 2."

@Wizzy GP reacted:

"Omo in a case like this to call police na still problem oh them go say you get hand in it you are gon."

@Michelle added:

"Imagine say u fall from there na wetin u go talk say u dey find for there."

