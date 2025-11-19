Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, has assured members of his congregation of their safety

In a video posted via his official account on Instagram, he mentioned what will happen to any kidnapper that comes for his member

Social media users who came across the video on the platform did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries reassured his congregation of God's protection as concerns over insecurity continued to rise.

The cleric delivered the message during a church service, where he addressed the fears held by many Nigerians regarding kidnappings and other violent crimes affecting different parts of the country.

David Ibiyeomie reacts to the rising insecurity in Nigeria, assures church members of their safety. Photo credit: @david_ibiyeomie/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Pastor David Ibiyeomie assures members of safety

A video of the sermon was shared on Instagram through his official account identified as david_ibeyeomie, drawing attention from users on the platform.

The clip captured the moment he spoke about what he believed would happen to any individual who attempted to harm members of his ministry or their families.

In the video, the preacher noted that any kidnapper who dared a member before would die in seven days.

He went on to declare that any kidnapper that dares harm them between the day of the sermon and Sunday would be declared dead.

Ibiyeomie also warned against anyone planning their downfall, noting that anyone who does this would definitely fall.

He urged the congregation to declare what they wanted God to do for them and encouraged them to speak and declare in the name of Jesus.

David Ibiyeomie prays for his church members amid the rising insecurity concerns. Photo credit: @david_ibiyeomie/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

He concluded the address by calling for the judgment of God to come upon every force of wickedness, describing kidnappers, assassins, hoodlums, ritualists, and all who perpetrate evil as those whose actions would not stand.

In his words:

"Any kidnapper who dared you before dies in seven days. Any kidnapper that dares your life between today and Sunday I declare them dead. Anyone that dares any member of Salvation ministries or any of our loved ones dies. Anyone planning our downfall falls. Declare what you want God to do for you. Speak and declare in the name of Jesus.

"Enough is enough. May the judgment of God swiftly come upon every force of wickedness: kidnappers, assassins, hoodlums, ritualists, and all who perpetuate evil. Their evil shall not stand. God’s judgment will prevail."

Reactions as Ibiyeomie reacts to country's insecurity

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

Officialchinenye_1 said:

"His prayer is not you ppl’s problem. He can only cover those he can cover with prayer. Hold your government accountable to security issues. Pastors are not the cause of insecurity."

Peaceyinny said:

"So other church denominations lives doesn’t matter?"

Just_will.i.ams said:

"Papa drop all your securities and start to dey waka alone then make we check that prayer well again if e go work."

Dan__ajebo said:

"So na only salvation member you pray for? God help us!"

Otesgably24 said:

"This man dey whine him members. If you check well him personal securities be like Tinubu own."

Gatsegwasi said:

"Oh only salvation ministries members lives matter? The rest of Nigerians don’t matter? Wow! And we call on same God?"

Favyhenry1 added:

"I don’t think it’s time for ministering or praying for just your members, if it’s prayers you can render now as a man of God please pray for the country at least, Christianity means Christ like, and praying for everyone in distress is what Christ will do. May God save us all, Amen."

See the post below:

Pastor David Ibiyeomie addresses Christians who worship online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie, known for his preachings on prosperity, advised Christians to give for the growth of the church.

In his latest teaching, he advised Christians who worship via online platforms to always give their offerings.

Source: Legit.ng