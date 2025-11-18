A corps member is trending online after she shared the generous gifts she received from villagers in the place she was posted to

The corps member showed the various items she was gifted by the villagers, which included fruits and several other things

Many viewers who watched the clip expressed surprise at the gifts and asked about her location and the state where she is serving

A NYSC corps member has gone viral as villagers of the community where she is serving spoil her with different meals and foodstuffs. She shared a video of the things she was given on a video she made available on her page.

The corps member also mentioned the state she is currently serving in as well as the name of the local government where she is staying and receiving the goods.

Corps member trends online after receiving gifts from villagers. Photo source: Tiktok/prettypetra4

Source: TikTok

Youth corps member trends

Many individuals who came across her video have reacted to it on social media.

According to a post she made available on her page, @prettypetra4 via a popular social media platform, TikTok, she mentioned that the people of the state are very welcoming, as she wrote in the post caption:

"These people are very welcoming."

She shared a video which shows her face, and seconds into the video, the face of a young man is seen as he brought her fruits.

She also showed another scene in the video as she was brought pepper, potatoes, and several other things.

Villagers spoil NYSC corps member with gifts and fruits. Photo source: Tiktok/prettypetra4

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video also showed that she was given a soup and something to go with it by the villagers.

She mentioned the state she is serving as Benue State and the local government as Ushongo LGA (Tivs tribe).

As she shared this via the comments and made many things known in the post, many individuals who watched the clip stormed the comment page to react.

Reactions as crops member shares video

UGO SI MBA stressed:

"Cooked food should not be part of it. Just my opinion though."

FolaPlusA added:

"Which Benue abeg, abi I'm in the fake Benue."

Ashabi alasela noted:

"Don't eat cooked food to avoid story that touches the heart o this people winch they fly for afternoon o."

NAOMI stated:

"Food basket for a reason very proud of my state."

Ag_$$$ wrote:

"Enjoy your day. insecurities spoil serving in the north."

Promise Kc said:

"This is literally what I enjoyed during my service year in Benue state 2019. That soup is called pocho soup. Big fufu small soup."

iniobongfestusjim stressed:

"Abeg that food flask cover, u carry am again cover the food?"

Bisi wrote:

"Served in Kogi and was scared to my bones when the most notorious boys in school would voluntarily show up at the corper’s lodge to fetch water for me."

Dani Wire added:

"also ready to fly around 2pm oooo nor say I nor tell once dem call you just dey active the way you take collect am now oo."

Naddy noted:

"After them go say we Benue people are heartless thank you for posting this video."

Mádé shared:

"Nassarawa Eggon that year. na every two weeks I dey deliver yam, potatoes, kulikuli to my family in Lagos. The landlady gave us a two bedroom apartment for ₦50,000 me and my friend they go there farm every. Saturday. after we finished service they begged us to stay and they will give us work in UBE in their local government."

Watch the video below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian corps member broke into tears after seeing the accommodation her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

Corps member brags about her PPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian corps member went viral after sharing a TikTok video showing the daily perks at her Place of Primary Assignment (PPA).

In the video, she revealed that she and her fellow corps members receive free meals every day, as well as other benefits like monthly provisions and transportation to and from work. The young woman even confirmed the name of her PPA when a viewer asked in the comments.

Source: Legit.ng