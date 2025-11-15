A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok expressing concern for popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie

In the video, she asked the actress if everything was going smoothly in her marriage and advised her to leave her husband if it isn't

She posted the video following the recent marital crisis between young Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko

A TikTok post circulated online and drew attention after a Nigerian lady voiced concern about the wellbeing of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie.

Her video appeared shortly after the news of Regina Daniels and the issues she had been facing with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko surfaced the internet.

Lady expresses concern for Mercy Johnson

The lady, identified on TikTok as @germany_bosslady, shared a video in which she directly addressed Mercy Johnson.

She explained that she had come across a clip of the actress discussing what looked like a cinema-related content and felt compelled to speak out.

According to her, the perfect public image that Mercy Johnson often portrayed made her to wonder whether the actress might also be dealing with private crisis similar to that of Regina Daniels.

She advised Mercy Johnson to leave her marriage if she was facing any form of maltreatment or abuse.

In her words:

"Mercy Johnson my sister hope everything is fine in your own marriage o. Mercy Johnson my lovely sister I came across this your video just now wey you dey talk about cinema video I don't know whether na old video and I took the screenshot you can see on my screen. Mercy Johnson mercy Johnson I just say make I come outside come tell you say you sure say you self no dey pass through a lot for your marriage? You sure? If you self no say you dey pass through a lot for your marriage I beg leave your marriage make you come outside oh. Because wetin make me talk so na the kind sweet life wey you self dey tell us for the media say you dey enjoy for your own na him Regina self show all of us all the whole world oh."

Reactions trail lady's message to Mercy Johnson

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@maureenirabor1 said:

"Mama abeg non be ishan man nah esan man. Marriage nah manage, no marriage sweet. Leave our wife alone lahor woawoh."

@Dooshima 1990 said:

"This woman you dey funny ooo."

@Godsownchild95 said:

"Great question because she doesn’t seem so to me."

@1111carolin reacted:

"True talk oooo make she come join us."

@Blessing Musa added:

"Na waoooh u get tomuch wahala ooo amebo."

