A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after relocation to the United States of America

According to the young lady on TikTok, she stopped school in 300 level just to leave Nigeria and relocate abroad

Social media users who came across the post on the platforms shared their diverse opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's decision to abandon her university education in Nigeria to relocate to the United States of America has generated a buzz on social media.

The lady, who had been studying in Nigeria, made the bold decision to leave the country in pursuit of better opportunities.

Lady leaves school in 300 level to relocate Photo credit: @cosmogrill/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady ditches school in Nigeria, relocates abroad

The lady, known as @cosmogrill on TikTok, took to the platform to share her story, posting a video that showcased her life before relocation, including her time at university.

At the end of the video, she shared her journey to the airport and her eventual arrival in the United States.

In the video, she expressed her excitement about starting a new chapter in her life, stating that she was eager to pursue her passions in a country that offered her more opportunities.

In her words:

"I'll never stop school in 300 level just to leave the country. Lies. Let me live where I actually like and study what I like."

Reactions as lady relocates to US

Many users on TikTok praised her for taking the bold step to pursue her dreams.

@Omekhono said:

"Even if it were a day to sign out, i’ll move."

@Bobby Gold said:

"Wait now will you be starting all over again."

@OGHENEROUNA said:

"I be won do am but my parents fit swear for me already in my 400lv we move to master. Congratulations. Next year we move by God grace."

@ISREAL_ said:

"CONGRATS me self go soon sikeeee."

@Catherina Smith said:

"I regret not making this decision this year, and I'm in 300lv then. Now finals."

@Benson peace said:

"Congratulations I tap into your blessings I’m nextttt to travel I’m nextttt to testify in Jesus name Amen."

@Ramon Richie said:

"I left at 300level too."

@mybackup199 said:

"Omo don’t mind all this 300level student ooo na crushed oooo."

@Dark skinnn boy said:

"Mee. I no go leave ooo. After 3 years kehh. That final year I go use am pepper those lecturers and my enemies."

@Azula said:

"Not a wise move though."

@Muhammad bashir ibn Hassan added:

"I was about to write final exam. Bro mo ma Japa o."

Watch the video below:

Lady relocates to UK as nurse

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who was determined to relocate abroad since 2021 finally got her dream three years after.

Despite earning just N27k in 2021, the lady quickly got an international passport and started her relocation preparation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng