An American naval officer has reacted to a viral incident involving the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, and a naval officer.

He commented on the officer's rising public profile and predicted the future of the gallant officer.

US Navy officer speaks about Yerima

The officer had reacted to the massive buzz that followed Yerima's face-off with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

His comments focused on what he believed could lie ahead for the young officer whose composure in a tense moment earned the admiration of netizens.

Identified as @wolesax on X, the US Navy officer explained that the lieutenant's action made him proud as someone serving in the American Navy.

He recalled seeing the video of the incident and noted that Yerima's reaction during the encounter had shown a level of confidence and restraint that went far beyond Nigeria's borders.

According to him, the officer exhibited traits that colleagues in naval circles anywhere in the world would immediately recognise and appreciate.

He went on to express his admiration for the lieutenant's aura, stating that he regarded Yerima's performance as something that could also boost his career.

To him, the calm manner in which Yerima maintained his position showed a level of discipline that spoke for itself.

He ended his tweet with a strong prediction, stating that he saw him becoming the Chief of Naval staff in the future because the internet never forgets.

In his words:

"As an American Navy personnel, I am proud of LT Yerima. The entire Navy in the world is proud of you. I see him becoming the Chief of Naval staff in the future because the internet never forgets."

Reactions as US Navy officer speaks about Yerima

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Obiesie Emodi said:

"I hope so but he is on short service that he finished from university before joining military."

Amazing grace said:

"Yes he deserves it."

Chioma Obinagwam said:

"I concur; may this prophecy happen. LT Yerima deserves it."

@lion said:

"I saw Wike in my dream chasing me, when I shouted Yerima, YeriMa he disappeared."

@ØFFIÇÂŁKINGÒRÖNÍ3 said:

"Don’t listen to what people say believe in God and believe in yourself because u are doing for yourself and others sky is the limit."

@seresky reacted:

"Make una dey mumu una selves for this country the could only do that because he was an hausa man make igbo or Yoruba man try am are tomorrow nah these same guys them go order to come kill una when una protest for a better Nigeria."

